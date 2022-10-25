Smart Luggage Market to record USD 4.48 Bn incremental growth; Enforcement of the weight regulations on luggage by airline companies to be a major trend -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart luggage market size is expected to grow by USD 4.48 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.87% between 2021 and 2026. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has tracked the recent trends and developments in the apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market. The report also throws light on the pre- and post-impact of COVID-19 on businesses.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Luggage Market 2022-2026

Smart Luggage Market: Major Growth Drivers

The smart luggage market report the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:

Premiumization through product innovation

Increasing consumer focus on luggage security

Increasing number of product launches

In addition, the report identifies the enforcement of weight regulations on luggage by airlines as a major trend in the smart luggage market. The introduction of basic economic fare has forced most airlines to avoid heavy luggage inside the aircraft. Some are enforcing strict weight regulations for luggage. To capitalize on this trend, vendors in the market are offering smart luggage with built-in scales that help travelers comply with weight regulations set by various airline operators. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global smart luggage market during the forecast period.

Smart Luggage Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio segments the global smart luggage market by technology (connectivity, USB charging, and sim card) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

By technology, the market will observe significant growth in the connectivity segment. The inclusion of smart devices, including global positioning system (GPS), radio-frequency identification (RFID), Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, into smart backpacks aided the prevailing tech-savvy population is driving the growth of the segment.

North America will have the largest share of the market. About 39% of the market growth will come from this region. The rise in smartphone penetration, aided by the increase in mobile subscriptions, growing Internet penetration, and increased investments toward research and development are driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, improved technological infrastructure and increased adoption of innovative and niche products among consumers are contributing to the growth of the smart luggage market in North America.

Smart Luggage Market: Key Vendors

DELSEY: The company offers smart luggage called suitcases, travel bags, duffle bag, and tote beauty bags which comes in various sizes, shapes, and colors.

The company offers smart luggage called suitcases, travel bags, duffle bag, and tote beauty bags which comes in various sizes, shapes, and colors. HS New Travel GmbH: The company offers smart luggage which is animal friendly, lightweight, durable, and comes in various colors and shapes.

The company offers smart luggage which is animal friendly, lightweight, durable, and comes in various colors and shapes. Lugloc Inc.: The company offers smart luggage tracker which complies with the most rigorous flight regulations, including FAA, FCC, and TSA with a long-lasting 15 days battery.

The company offers smart luggage tracker which complies with the most rigorous flight regulations, including FAA, FCC, and TSA with a long-lasting 15 days battery. Modobag: The company offers smart luggage suitcase bags which can be used as a ride or a bag.

The company offers smart luggage suitcase bags which can be used as a ride or a bag. Planet Traveler USA : The company offers smart zipper and lightweight luggage such as frame suitcases, all aluminum luggage carry bags, and expandable hardside check bags.

The company offers smart zipper and lightweight luggage such as frame suitcases, all aluminum luggage carry bags, and expandable hardside check bags. ACE Co. Ltd.

Airwheel Holding Ltd.

Briggs & Riley Travelware LLC

GOYARD SINGAPORE PTE. LTD.

PTE. LTD. JRSK Inc.

Reasons to Buy Smart Luggage Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart luggage market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart luggage market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart luggage market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart luggage market vendors

Smart Luggage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.87% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.48 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACE Co. Ltd., Airwheel Holding Ltd., Briggs and Riley Travelware LLC, DELSEY, GOYARD SINGAPORE PTE. LTD., HS New Travel GmbH, JRSK Inc., Lugloc Inc., Modobag, Planet Traveler USA, RIMOWA GmbH, Samsara Luggage, Samsonite International S.A., Travelpro Products Inc., VF Corp., Victorinox AG, and VIP Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

5.3 Connectivity - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Connectivity - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Connectivity - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Connectivity - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Connectivity - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 USB charging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on USB charging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on USB charging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on USB charging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on USB charging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Sim card - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Sim card - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Sim card - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Sim card - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Sim card - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 DELSEY

Exhibit 93: DELSEY - Overview



Exhibit 94: DELSEY - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: DELSEY - Key offerings

10.4 HS New Travel GmbH

Exhibit 96: HS New Travel GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 97: HS New Travel GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: HS New Travel GmbH - Key offerings

10.5 JRSK Inc.

Exhibit 99: JRSK Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 100: JRSK Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: JRSK Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Lugloc Inc.

Exhibit 102: Lugloc Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Lugloc Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Lugloc Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Modobag

Exhibit 105: Modobag - Overview



Exhibit 106: Modobag - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Modobag - Key offerings

10.8 Planet Traveler USA

Exhibit 108: Planet Traveler USA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 109: Planet Traveler USA - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 110: Planet Traveler USA - Key offerings

10.9 RIMOWA GmbH

Exhibit 111: RIMOWA GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 112: RIMOWA GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: RIMOWA GmbH - Key offerings

10.10 Samsara Luggage

Exhibit 114: Samsara Luggage - Overview



Exhibit 115: Samsara Luggage - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Samsara Luggage - Key offerings

10.11 Samsonite International S.A.

Exhibit 117: Samsonite International S.A. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Samsonite International S.A. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Samsonite International S.A. - Key offerings

10.12 VIP Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 120: VIP Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: VIP Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: VIP Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

