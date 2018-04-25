Smart Manufacturing Experience 2018 fosters STEM career support through two-day Mars Rover challenge for students

The SME Education Foundation inspires, prepares and supports the next generation of manufacturing engineers and technologists through STEM education opportunities. On Tuesday, May 1 and Wednesday, May 2, students ages 16 and older get to test their design skills and learn about the intricacies of manufacturing with Ripple3D's Mars Rover Challenge.

"Our student program sheds a new light on manufacturing and the different career pathways available in industry," said Dina Fattom, workforce development program specialist, SME. "It's a great opportunity for students to understand different product development models, engineering and technology being used in a real-world scenario."

In addition, event registration and exhibition access are free for students interested in participating in the challenge and attending the Smart Manufacturing Experience.

"Our mission is to expand interest in STEM-based education and employment opportunities," Fattom said. "We want to help students as much as we can and inspire them by connecting them with manufacturers. This event will give them an opportunity to interact with college students, mentors and educators."

Three one-hour long Ripple3D Mars Rover Challenges will start at 9:30 a.m. both days. Teams of five students will design, print and build their Mars Rover to learn how wheel size and shape combine with gear train to complete two missions:

Mission 1 – Carry a payload over Mars rocky terrain

Mission 2 – Carry a payload over Mars sandy terrain

To find out more about the Student Innovation Tour, click here, and to learn more about bringing SME Membership to high schools, click here. Schools that are interested in participating in the student event should contact Dina Fattom at dfattom@sme.com or at 313-920-3254.

For more information about the Smart Manufacturing Experience, visit smartmanufacturingexperience.com.

About SME

SME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturers and enterprises. With more than 85 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and through an education foundation, SME is committed to promoting manufacturing technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance manufacturing. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-manufacturing-experience-2018-fosters-stem-career-support-through-two-day-mars-rover-challenge-for-students-300636336.html

SOURCE SME

Related Links

http://www.sme.org

