Smart Manufacturing Market is Expected to Represent Highest Incremental Opportunity Revenue of USD 884.73 Billion By 2030 | Infinium Global Research

PUNE, India, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinium Global Research, a renowned name in market research, has recently released a comprehensive report on the Global Smart Manufacturing Market. This report offers an in-depth analysis of various segments and sub-segments within the global and regional smart manufacturing markets. It also highlights the impact of drivers, restraints, and macroeconomic indicators on both short-term and long-term market trends. The report provides valuable insights into trends, forecasts, and the dollar values of the global smart manufacturing market. Notably, the global smart manufacturing market, which was valued at USD 267.91 billion in 2022, is expected to reach USD 884.73 billion by 2030, exhibiting a remarkable CAGR of 13.78% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Key Market Drivers:

The smart manufacturing market is experiencing rapid growth due to the widespread adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, including the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and automation. These innovations are revolutionizing industries by enhancing operational efficiency, product quality, and cost-effectiveness. Smart manufacturing solutions are increasingly sought after by industries aiming to remain competitive and agile in response to changing market demands. Furthermore, the rising demand for software solutions that streamline processes, reduce production time, and cut costs is a primary driver behind the growth of the smart manufacturing market. Industries across various sectors are turning to these technologies to boost their competitiveness and optimize resource utilization in today's fast-paced business environment.

However, the market's growth may face challenges related to substantial initial setup costs and concerns about cybersecurity vulnerabilities. Industries might hesitate to invest in these technologies, fearing potential breaches that could compromise sensitive data and operations. Nevertheless, the smart manufacturing market is discovering new growth opportunities through increased demand from the defense and aerospace sectors. These industries are increasingly adopting smart manufacturing technologies to enhance production efficiency, precision, and quality, positioning smart manufacturing as a crucial player in meeting their complex and demanding requirements.

Regional Insights:

North America : North America , led by the United States , dominates the smart manufacturing market. This dominance is attributed to the region's robust industrial base, early adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, and a strong focus on innovation. The presence of key players, research institutions, and government initiatives further contributes to North America's leadership in the smart manufacturing space.

: , led by , dominates the smart manufacturing market. This dominance is attributed to the region's robust industrial base, early adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, and a strong focus on innovation. The presence of key players, research institutions, and government initiatives further contributes to leadership in the smart manufacturing space. Asia-Pacific : The Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the smart manufacturing market. Countries such as China , Japan , South Korea , and India are witnessing rapid growth in smart manufacturing adoption. Factors such as a large manufacturing sector, increasing investments in automation, and the digital transformation of industries are driving this growth. Additionally, government policies promoting Industry 4.0 and the growing need for operational efficiency in various sectors are fueling the expansion of the smart manufacturing market in Asia-Pacific .

Segmentation:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the smart manufacturing market based on key segments, including:

Technology : Programmable logic controller, manufacturing execution system, discrete control systems, product lifecycle management, enterprise resource planning, machine vision, and others.

: Programmable logic controller, manufacturing execution system, discrete control systems, product lifecycle management, enterprise resource planning, machine vision, and others. Component : Hardware, services, and software.

: Hardware, services, and software. End User: Semiconductor, oil and gas, automotive, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, and others.

Key Players:

The report profiles leading companies in the smart manufacturing market, including:

ABB Ltd.

FANUC America Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd.

Rockwell Automation

Yokogawa India Ltd.

Siemens

Emerson Electric Co.

Schneider Electric

