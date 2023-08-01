Smart Manufacturing Market to grow by USD 20,265.52 million from 2022 to 2027| Need for simplification of complex manufacturing activities boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart manufacturing market size is estimated to grow by USD 20,265.52 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.95%. The growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 38% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The growing adoption of IoT, cloud computing, and automation in the manufacturing sector is accountable for the APAC region being the largest regional smart manufacturing market. Specifically, the oil and gas industry, which requires smart solutions for various new chemical and petrochemical projects in the region in the future, is the major factor driving the demand. For instance, the Sunshine Project by Formosa Petrochemical Corp in 2021 involved the construction of an ethane cracker for cracking ethane into approximately 1.2 million tons per annum of ethylene, 600,000 tons per annum of propylene, and 400,000 tons per annum of polyethene. Thus, the rising influence of automation in the industry is likely to have a favorable influence on the demand for the smart manufacturing market, resulting in market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Manufacturing Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Smart Manufacturing Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on industry application (process and discrete), technology (Human-machine interface, Manufacturing execution system, Plant asset management, and Warehouse management system) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the process segment will be significant during the forecast period. In 2022, this segment was the largest and is further subdivided into pharmaceuticals, mining and metals, energy and power, chemicals, pulp and paper, and oil and gas. Industries where the primary production activities occur continuously or on an identical batch of materials are called process industries. The critical factor driving this segment is the advanced equipment and hardware that these industries possess. Benefits given by process manufacturing such as cost savings, increased scalability, improved efficiency, and higher-quality products. In the manufacturing industry, it can cut down on processing costs, save time and improve the ability to continually carry out operations in a sustainable manner. Therefore these factors are expected to drive the growth of the process industry segment of the smart manufacturing market during the forecast period.

Smart Manufacturing Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The need for simplification of complex manufacturing activities is the major factor notably driving market growth. The interrelated production equipment, inventory, and support systems in different plants have resulted in greater complexity of the industrial process, particularly in industries like oil and gas, food and beverage, and water treatment. Specific industrial solutions include SCADA, distributed control systems (DCS), and programmable logic controllers (PLC), which helps to track complex processes, operations, and systems in industrial plants and streamline operations. Further, operational efficiency and critical asset management can be optimized. They help reduce revenue loss due to the high dependence of the entire operational cycle on these critical assets. Correspondingly, this can even be done remotely, giving the added advantages of decreased exposure to risk and hostile working conditions. Therefore, the multiple benefits of automation are likely to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The emergence of IIoT is a significant trend shaping market growth. The factors that increased the scope of scaling operations by leveraging these tools are the technological advances like smart devices, wireless, and cloud technology, and the development of the IIoT. For instance, IIoT enables to integration of several smart machines for allowing companies to accomplish their desired goals in the manufacturing industry. Thus, vendors are expanding their market by delivering exceptionally intuitive human-machine interfaces so that even those without technical skills can operate them. As IIoT becomes increasingly adopted, different machines such as expert systems, autonomous robots, and other smart machines are also anticipated to experience growing demand. Therefore such factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Data privacy and security concerns are the major challenges hindering market growth. Despite the several advantages of automation and the adoption of smart manufacturing, it leaves the business system weak to cyberattacks and data breaches. This can have a severe effect on asset-heavy industries like oil and gas, power, water, and wastewater. Data breach issues in the oil and gas industry can lead to the possibility for external parties to use infrastructure data about pipelines, drilling rigs, and refinery processes for unethical purposes. However, with greater integration of multiple systems within a utility, the breach of even one system can compromise all systems, adversely affecting the integrity and privacy of the entire industrial network. Therefore, the existence of a loophole in any part of the network puts the entire interlinked system at risk which can restrain market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Smart Manufacturing Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smart manufacturing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the smart manufacturing market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the smart manufacturing market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smart manufacturing market vendors

The manufacturing execution systems (MES) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.07% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 9,651.66 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (discrete industries and process industries), deployment (hybrid, on-premise, and cloud-based), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). One of the major market growth drivers in the global manufacturing execution systems market is the continued demand for automation in industrial sectors.

The Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.03% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 17,728.56 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (automotive, food and beverages, chemical, pharmaceutical, and others), deployment (on-premises and cloud), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the global MOM software market growth is the increasing demand for automation in industrial sectors.

Smart Manufacturing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.95% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 20,265.52 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.87 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Corp., General Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Texas Instruments Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

