SMART Medical Systems Launches its G-EYE® 760R Colonoscope in the European Endoscopy Market Through FUJIFILM Europe, Under Strategic Distribution Partnership With FUJIFILM Corporation, to Provide Synergetic Colonoscopy Solution in Fight Against Colon Cancer

RA'ANANA, Israel, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SMART Medical Systems Ltd., a developer and manufacturer of innovative endoscopy products, announced a strategic distribution partnership empowering Fujifilm to commercialize SMART's G-EYE® endoscope in Europe. The G-EYE® endoscope is a conventional colonoscope onto which SMART's G-EYE® balloon is integrated. Withdrawal of the G-EYE® endoscope in the colon with the balloon moderately inflated centralizes the image in the colon lumen and flattens colonic folds. This effect is designed to provide enhanced visualization of the colon and was proven in numerous clinical studies to enable substantial increase in the detection of cancerous polyps which are the precursors of colon cancer (e.g., GIE Vol.89, No.3, 2019, p545-553).