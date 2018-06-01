Smart Meetings Announces Winners of 2018 Smart Stars Awards

Ranked against hundreds of their exceptional peers, these properties and destinations were hand selected by Smart Meetings' audience of meeting professionals, in 25 distinguished categories, all critical to the success of their meetings and events. Since its inception, the Smart Stars Awards have gained notoriety as an essential tool for today's meeting planner community and a valuable resource for those who need recommendations of leading venues and destinations. These remarkable hospitality brands continue to reflect the highest standards of excellence in service, amenities and customer satisfaction.

"I'm truly honored to acknowledge and celebrate these spectacular brands that continue to serve our community with unwavering excellence and dedication to their crafts," said Marin Bright, Smart Meetings founder and CEO.

The 2018 Smart Stars winners will be featured in the June edition of Smart Meetings print and digital magazines and will also be showcased on the Smart Meetings website for one year.

View the 2018 Smart Stars Winners



About Smart Meetings:

Smart Meetings is the leading media company and the most trusted resource for meeting professionals. Providing best-in-class service, Smart Meetings publishes cutting-edge meetings content in print and digital magazines, hosts world-class hosted-buyer networking events, provides CEU-accredited webinars and offers myriad digital resources.

