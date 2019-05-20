Smart Meter Announces a Partnership with AmeriHealth Caritas District of Columbia and Becoming a Certified Provider for District of Columbia Medicaid

TAMPA, Fla., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Meter, an innovative diabetes management data, technology and solutions company, today announced a strategic agreement with AmeriHealth Caritas District of Columbia contracting to provide the iGlucose® Cellular Diabetes Care Solution to eligible members.

AmeriHealth Caritas DC has begun a six-month program at Howard University monitoring patients to demonstrate how a cellular remote monitoring program can strengthen AmeriHealth's integrated model of care. This follows a successful study at Howard University Diabetes Treatment Center where patients lowered their A1c, improved their testing compliance and experienced broad satisfaction with the iGlucose platform.

In conjunction with the AmeriHealth Caritas DC agreement, Smart Meter became a certified provider for DC Medicaid. It will enable Smart Meter to not only provide iGlucose to AmeriHealth Caritas DC, but offer its cellular remote monitoring solution to the broader District of Columbia Medicaid population.

"As a national leader in healthcare solutions for low-income and chronically-ill people, we're excited to launch this program to further support our diverse and unique patient population through iGlucose's cellular diabetes management technology," said Carl Chapman, Director, Provider Network Management, AmeriHealth Caritas DC. "Not only will patients receive the real-time monitoring they need, but they will benefit from improved diabetes management to help prevent associated chronic conditions like heart attack, stroke or kidney disease."

The iGlucose Cellular Solution uses global cellular connectivity to automatically share results at the time of testing with no added technology steps or manual logging. The user no longer worries about syncing or pairing devices. Patients simply test using iGlucose and seamlessly provide clinicians and care managers with a reliable, complete, real-time view of their data and trends. Between visits, patient care and outreach become more impactful and efficient delivering better outcomes and patient satisfaction.

"AmeriHealth Caritas DC understands the importance of a solution that can assist with hard to reach or under-served populations needing an affordable solution. That's why the iGlucose Cellular Diabetes Care Solution was so appealing to this partnership," said Cliff McIntosh, CEO of Smart Meter. "We're excited to bring the iGlucose solution and the benefits of cellular remote monitoring to the diverse AmeriHealth Caritas DC member population. Becoming a certified provider for the Washington DC Medicaid population further extends our reach to a group who can really benefit from iGlucose."

About AmeriHealth Caritas District of Columbia

AmeriHealth Caritas District of Columbia, a member of the AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies, is a Medicaid managed care health plan that serves more than 120,000 Medicaid recipients living throughout the District of Columbia. Headquartered in the District, AmeriHealth Caritas District of Columbia addresses social risk factors impacting health, leverages robust member engagement strategies to increase rates of preventive care, and utilizes programs to support health and wellness for the vulnerable populations it serves. For more information, visit www.amerihealthcaritasdc.com.

About Howard University

Founded in 1867, Howard University is a private, research university that is comprised of 13 schools and colleges. Students pursue studies in more than 120 areas leading to undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees. The University operates with a commitment to Excellence in Truth and Service and has produced four Rhodes Scholars, 11 Truman Scholars, two Marshall Scholars, one Schwarzman Scholar, over 70 Fulbright Scholars and 22 Pickering Fellows. Howard also produces more on-campus African-American Ph.D. recipients than any other university in the United States. For more information on Howard University visit www.howard.edu.

About Smart Meter, LLC

Smart Meter is an innovative diabetes management data, technology and solutions company that enables connected health through the proactive management of diabetes. Its iGlucose Cellular Diabetes Care Solution is at the cutting edge with its cellular technology driving reimbursable remote patient monitoring. The iGlucose Cellular System removes the barriers for the person with diabetes. They now have a simple, convenient and affordable way to test their blood and seamlessly record and share those results. The iGlucose Population Management Portal, is a powerful tool to review real-time data for clinicians and others managing populations for improved reimbursable remote monitoring. An iGlucose API makes it easy to integrate the powerful iGlucose data into any existing patient management or support platform. To learn more, visit www.iglucose.com or watch this short overview video. You can also follow us on Twitter at @iglucose, or LinkedIn at Smart Meter LLC.

