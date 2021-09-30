Smart Meter Announces More Than 300% Growth in Patients Served from Q4 2020

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Meter, the leader in cellular-enabled remote patient monitoring (RPM) data and devices, today announced that the total number of patients using its proprietary iGlucose and iBloodPressure in-home monitoring devices and RPM solutions has increased by more than 300% in less than one year in large part due to an ever-expanding network of healthcare distribution partners.

"COVID-19 forced healthcare systems and providers to quickly adapt and find ways to stay connected and to monitor patients remotely," said Casey Pittock, CEO, Smart Meter. "But while the pandemic provided urgency for adopting technology, the need for well-designed, easy to use and accurate RPM devices transmitting reliable health data was always there and will continue to grow. It's a pleasure to work with outstanding distribution partners across the country dedicated to innovation and continuing to transform RPM management for chronic conditions."

Smart Meter's innovative FDA registered cellular devices and data management software platform deliver reliable readings, better care, and better outcomes for leading healthcare providers, payers, RPM distributors, and chronic care management (CCM) platforms.

Unlike complicated and unreliable Bluetooth® technology, which require apps, uploads, and synching, Smart Meter's portfolio of cellular-connected devices ensures healthcare providers and partners receive accurate, real-time, and dependable data, with no extra steps necessary. This is imperative for better patient engagement, ease of use and reliability of data transmission to help providers better support their patient's health.

Additionally, Smart Meter went from 105 API distribution partners at the end of 2020 to more than 200 in the first 9 months of 2021. Smart Meter's dramatic growth also reflects data from a recent Markets and Markets report that projects the global remote patient monitoring market will reach more than $117 billion by 2025, up from $23.2 billion in 2020 -- a compound annual growth rate of 38.2% between 2020 and 2025.

About Smart Meter, LLC

Smart Meter is the leader of cellular-enabled technologies including the iGlucose, iBloodPressure, iScale, cloud platforms, data, and services. Smart Meter's remote patient monitoring solutions are recognized as the standard for the RPM industry and are regarded for their high patient retention and satisfaction. The unique combination of reliable health data, patient-friendly devices, and platform integrations enable and enhance RPM, CCM, Employee Wellness, Population Health, and Telehealth programs for more than 300 RPM providers across the United States. For more information, visit SmartMeterRPM.com

