Smart Meter Announces New Telehealth Advisory Board

TAMPA, Fla., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Meter, the leader in cellular-powered remote patient monitoring and chronic care solutions, today announced the launch of its newly-established Telehealth Advisory Board, comprised of global industry experts in connected healthcare. Joining the strategic committee of trusted advisors are Terry Duesterhoeft, former CEO of A&D Medical and Honeywell HomMed; Dr. Bill Lewis, Chair of the Telemedicine Accreditation Committee and Strategic Consultant for Telemedicine for Humana; and Mark Beucler, CFO of Lyniate and former CFO of Lifeline and Eliza Health.

The newly created board will help shape Smart Meter's strategic path in supporting the Company's growing customer base that currently includes more than 150 leading remote patient monitoring and chronic care management companies, serving many of the largest health systems and payors in the United States.

"These pioneers in patient monitoring outside the clinical setting will provide valuable industry insights to further expand Smart Meter's growing role as the enabler of reliable remote patient monitoring and chronic care management across the United States," said Casey Pittock, CEO, Smart Meter. "We look forward to their contributions as Smart Meter continues to advance our SmartRPM platform for telehealth and chronic care management providers, health systems and providers, and patients who will benefit from our innovative, cellular-enabled solutions."

The members of the Smart Meter Telehealth Advisory Board include:

Terry Duesterhoeft

Duesterhoeft is an experienced executive, CEO, and entrepreneur with a long history of pioneering success in remote patient monitoring, connected care, and medical devices. Currently Chief Product Officer for EarlySense, an innovative supplier of passive, continuous monitoring devices and cloud-based data science applications for RPM and virtual care, Duesterhoeft is an active advisor, founder, consultant, and board member for companies in digital health, digital therapeutics, medical device, and RPM, including personalized medicine provider DNAMito; machine learning start up, Genomx.ai; SPIRE Advisory Group; and VivaLNK. He is also the former CEO of A&D Medical and Honeywell HomMed, both companies in the connected care and RPM space.

"With the COVID-19 pandemic the market for telehealth and connected care is rapidly evolving in the areas of RPM reimbursement, digital therapeutics, virtual or home hospital programs, and connected clinical trials to name a few," said Deusterhoeft. "As we now see proven outcomes across all segments, the growth of video telehealth, and the increase in the use of machine learning and AI-enabled services, it is exciting to think what's next. A few basics remain critical: patient adherence, ease of use, and the ability to easily deploy and scale programs. These are essential to drive any remote monitoring program's utilization and growth. A perfect example is vital sign monitors with direct cellular connectivity. Creating a truly plug-and-play experience and greatly simplifying both deployment and user engagement is key. With this ahead, I am excited to work with Smart Meter on its journey to continue to innovate in these critical areas."

Bill Lewis, MD

Dr. Lewis is currently a Strategic Consultant for Telemedicine for Humana, a member of the CHQI Telemedicine Standards and Medical Advisory Board and Chair of the Telemedicine Accreditation Committee. He served for two years as the CMO of GlobalMed and is on their Advisory Board. He is a consultant for Fortune 500 companies and Care Delivery Organizations, providing implementation and product development support in telemedicine. Dr. Lewis served as the Sr. Vice President of Medical Operations for Concentra Health Services and Select Medical for 20 years, supervising over 500 providers, 140 clinics and over 200 Worksite & Wellness clinics in this role. He obtained his Boards in Emergency Medicine at the University of Oklahoma and his Medical degree at Ohio State University.

"Connected care has long since gone beyond a tipping point and is now an integral, if not a dominant, feature of chronic care management," said Dr. Lewis. "Both from an individual patient perspective and a population health perspective, the remote, electronic capture of data is the most effective means to augment better patient outcomes and value-based care models. The recent improvement in reimbursement is just icing on the cake on the proven ROI of RPM."

Mark Beucler

Beucler is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Lyniate, a global technology company that delivers interoperability solutions for healthcare organizations, including providers, payors, medical device manufacturers and government agencies. Beucler brings more than 25 years of financial and general management experience in public and private equity-owned, high-growth companies within the healthcare technology industry, as well as a proven track record of value creation through strategic initiatives and merger and acquisition activities. He served as CFO of Lifeline Systems (acquired by Philips Healthcare) GM of Haemonetics Emerging Markets Channel, CFO of Eliza Health (acquired by HMS) and CFO of Trinity Lifesciences.

"I am excited for the opportunity to join Smart Meter as an Advisory Board member and be part of this exciting journey," said Beucler. "Smart Meter provides a unique value proposition for patients, providers, and payers. I see significant potential for Smart Meter's services in support of remote care and remote patient monitoring. With the COVID-19 pandemic, we've seen acceleration of the need and value of telehealth solutions. We are heading into the new normal and Smart Meter will make a difference by enabling remote care and helping patients stay healthy."

More than 150 market-leading RPM companies are currently utilizing Smart Meter's powerful cellular SmartRPM technology, including PointClickCare, Diasyst, Tria Health, Tactio, CCS Medical, Optimize Health, and others. To learn more about the iGlucose, iBloodPressure, and other Smart Meter technologies, contact Smart Meter at 844-445-8267 or [email protected] or visit SmartMeterRPM.com.

About Smart Meter, LLC

Smart Meter, LLC is a leading medical technology company in the fast-growing telehealth, chronic care management, and remote patient monitoring markets. The iGlucose® and iBloodPressure® cellular connected, FDA-registered health meters offer significant ease of use for patients and data delivery for providers. Unlike devices requiring the use of smartphones, apps, Bluetooth, cables, WiFi, or docking stations, iGlucose and iBloodPressure seamlessly and automatically transmit information from patients, regardless of location, with a single press of a button. Smart Meter's patented medical devices transmit real-time health readings to proprietary HIPAA-compliant cloud portals, which provide trends, alerts, and formatted billing information via custom APIs. Cellular-enabled health meters are intuitive and have become the preferred choice of hundreds of Smart Meter's partners, including RPM companies, CCM providers, payors, and healthcare professionals. For more information, visit smartmeterrpm.com

