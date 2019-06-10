NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Meters, Update 2019 - Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape, and Key Country Analysis to 2023



The global smart meter installations stood at 71 million in 2018, declining with a negative CAGR of 5.7% over the historical period (2014-2018). The market is influenced by energy policies and environmental commitments made by countries, with legislation in countries such as the US, South Korea, and Japan aiming at 100% market penetration for smart meters. The decline in the market is attributed to near completion of rollout programs in prominent countries such as China, US, Spain, etc.



Digitalization is a promising initiative transforming the power sector.By harnessing the potential of internet of Things (IoT) and information and communications technology (ICT), variable energy sources such as solar PV and wind are being effectively connected to the grid.



These technologies play a critical role in building robust and sustainable grids, facilitating existing infrastructure to be retrofit with modern equipment to decrease redundancies, improve utility performance, and increase utility revenue.



The latest report "Smart Meters, Update 2019 - Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2023" offers comprehensive information and understanding of the global smart meters market. The report offers in-depth analysis of smart meters market at global level and in key countries (the US, the UK, Spain, Republic of Korea, Japan, India, France, and China).



The report analyzes the smart meters market value and volume for the historical (2014-2018) and forecast (2019-2023) periods.The report covers the drivers and restraints impacting the market, country-wise annual rollouts/ installations and market value, key projects, case studies, and the competitive landscape for respective countries.



In addition, profiles of major smart meters manufacturers are also presented in this report.



Scope

The report analyses the smart meters market.



Its scope includes -

- Analysis of the smart meters market with a focus on market value and volume at global level and for key countries including the US, the UK, Spain, Republic of Korea, Japan, India, France and China.

- The report offers smart meters market value and volume analysis for the historical (2014-2018) and forecast (2019-2023) periods at global and country levels.

- It provides the competitive landscape at country level: tenders issued, contracts signed, agreed deals, and profiles of major global players in smart meters market.

- Key projects, case studies, market drivers and restraints, and analysis of their impact on the market are also discussed.



Reasons to buy

The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.



It will allow you to -

- Facilitate decision-making by analyzing historical and forecast data on smart meters market.

- Develop strategies based on developments within the smart meters market.

- Identify key partners and business-development avenues, based on an understanding of the movements of the major competitors in the smart meters market.

- Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategies and prospects.



