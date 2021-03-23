Smart Money Is Betting Big On The Future Of Crypto

LONDON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cryptocurrency market is back – and in a big way! Between late September 2020 and late February 2021 – a period of just five months – Bitcoin prices soared an astounding 456.8%. But Bitcoin's rise is just part of the story. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME), Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU), DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU).

Tesla recently purchased $1.5 billion dollars' worth of Bitcoin and will start accepting it as payment.

VISA and Mastercard have announced that they will enable merchants and clients to transact using Bitcoin, unlocking potentially trillions in transaction volume.

Goldman Sachs is re-activating its crypto trading desk after detecting huge institutional demand for bitcoin among its client base.

But one company – led by some of the brightest, boldest and most disruptive minds in the blockchain space – appears to stand apart from the rest of the crowd. In fact, some are calling this company "the Uber of Crypto" or the "AirBnB of digital storage."

That company is Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies (CNI; CLGUF), and the company's unique stockpile of interconnected applications and Intellectual Property has it uniquely positioned to take advantage of a new bull market for cryptocurrencies. Cloud Nine's recent acquisition of Limitless Blockchain Technologies provides it with a foundation that is designed to maximize user experience and customer loyalty. And the company is emerging just as the new bull market in cryptocurrencies is beginning to take off.

The Brightest Minds in Blockchain

This forward-thinking, customer-oriented approach is the result of the work of one of the most impressive management & advisory teams in the blockchain space.

This team is led by Chief Technology Officer Michael Shader – with over 20 years of experience in the tech space, including working for several companies under the leadership of Elon Musk , Shader is familiar with scaling customer-oriented technologies.

– with over 20 years of experience in the tech space, including working for several companies under the leadership of , Shader is familiar with scaling customer-oriented technologies. Chief Executive Officer Alex Martini is an entrepreneur and executive with nearly two decades of investing in tech-driven ventures and is a member of the Blockchain Commission for Sustainable Development at the U.N.

is an entrepreneur and executive with nearly two decades of investing in tech-driven ventures and is a member of the Blockchain Commission for Sustainable Development at the U.N. Kant Trivedi , the company's Chief Operating Officer, brings over 20 years of experience building and managing world-class customer operations within the Technology, Telecommunications (Rogers Wireless), Financial Services and Blockchain sectors.

A Platform Of Interconnected Assets

Cloud Nine (CNI; CLGUF), has positioned itself to be "the Uber of Crypto" by bringing to market three assets that work together to create a unique experience for a potential army of millions of digital miners.

Their first asset is an application that offers both revenue for the company as well as a foundation to leverage across its entire platform immediately. This downloadable desktop mining platform –LimitlessCrypto™ VPN Miner –acts as a virtual private network and is designed to give consumers a simple entry point into the world of cryptocurrency. The technology powering Limitless' VPN Crypto Minder is patent pending, and the VPN currently has a wait list of over 100,000 users for its March 2021 launch. The company is projecting the user base will grow to one million users by the end of 2021 generating an average of $11 USD gross revenue in cryptocurrency per user per month, with an attractive $7.30 in gross profit per user per month.

The company's second asset is an in-home crypto-mining rig that allows customers to participate in advanced crypto-mining with no expertise required. The MicroBlock™ Miner gives users a plug-and-play opportunity to participate in proof-of-work mining protocols like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more – with the ability to immediately mine up to five different cryptocurrencies in their own home. This is the company's "crypto-in-a-box" innovation allows users all over the globe to begin generating revenue without specialized knowledge or technical expertise.

The real genius in this interconnected platform of assets, however, is the X2Crypto™ Wallet. The X2Crypto™ Wallet comes with a physical VISA™ Credit card and ties the entire platform together into its own decentralized financial ecosystem by offering storage, crypto exchange and banking capabilities. The interconnected nature of these assets is a key part of what makes Cloud Nine (CNI; CLGUF), such an interesting investment opportunity.

Exposure to the New Bull Market In Crypto

The surge in the crypto-markets over the last several months has triggered a wave of interest from investors – and a number of compelling opportunities have emerged. None of those opportunities, however, appear to match the unique combination of assets, experience and interconnectivity that Cloud Nine offers as the potential "Uber of the Crypto Space."

By building a massive funnel for users – with such an impressive collection of assets – Cloud Nine (CNI; CLGUF) is working to build a scalable platform unlike any other in the industry.



Big Tech Is Jumping On The Blockchain Bandwagon



Google (GOOG)'s blockchain initiatives are particularly interesting, in fact. The tech giant is building a platform that will leverage both its cloud expertise and the Ethereum blockchain to allow users to create an entirely new kind of application. Leveraging its Big Data capabilities reference to on-chain data that is out of scope, Google will be able to improve the operational efficiency of the Ethereum smart contract platform



As one of the few trillion-dollar companies, Google has carved out its place among the most elite corporations on the planet. But just because it's already in the 4 comma club, that doesn't mean there's no upside left.



At its core, Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) is built by and for gamers, but because their GPUs are programmable, miners have found a way to harness their power for the own purpose. This has sparked a shortage of gaming GPUs, and Nvidia has finally come up with a solution - its own dedicated mining product.



"Creating tailored products for customers with specific needs delivers the best value for customers. With CMP, we can help miners build the most efficient data centers while preserving GeForce RTX GPUs for gamers," the company noted on its website.



This exposure to the industry will help its already-successful gaming products get to where they need to be while also creating an entirely new potential market for the company in the process. That's good news for the company's future. And shareholders are likely to be the biggest benefactors.

CME Group (CME) is a Chicago based global finance company. In fact, it is the world's largest derivatives market, trading in everything from currencies, energy, agricultural products and much, much more. The Economist calls it "the biggest financial exchange you've never heard of" and they may be right.



It's not letting the crypto-boom pass by, either. As one of the first major exchanges to offer bitcoin futures, CME Group has proven that it has the foresight and capabilities to remain relevant for years to come. It even recently launched a new product, Ether futures, giving traders even more exposure to the world of crypto.



BAIDU (BIDU) is another leader in the global tech race. As the 'Chinese Google,' Baidu is following a similar path to its American counterpart. It began as a search engine but is quickly expanding into almost all things tech related. Like Google, Baidu has an equally large portfolio of innovative new technology, and even better for some investors, it comes at a significantly lower price point. From artificial intelligence to television and finance, Baidu's ever-expanding reach is not to be ignored.



Despite some pushback from the United States and even some Big Tech oversight concerns from its own government, Baidu has had a stellar year. Since March 2020, The Chinese tech giant has seen its share price soar from $88 to today's price of $277, representing a 214% return for committed shareholders.



DocuSign (DOCU) is a tech company that has truly disrupted the way that people do business. And it all started with an incredibly simple idea; e-signatures. While the concept may seem obvious right now, DocuSign pioneered the idea and completely transformed how people sign documents.



With many companies doing business outside of the office these days, DocuSign has seen a surge in interest because, global lockdowns or not, documents still need to be signed. And with this growth in demand, it's also set itself apart through innovation in the industry. It's now leveraging blockchain technology to ensure documents and signatures are verifiable and safe.

By. Andy Beckett





IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER

PAID ADVERTISEMENT. This article is a paid advertisement. GlobalInvestmentDaily.com and its owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively "the Publisher") is often paid by one or more of the profiled companies or a third party to disseminate these types of communications. In this case, the Publisher has been compensated by Cloud Nine Web Technologies Inc. ("Cloud Nine") to conduct investor awareness advertising and marketing. Cloud Nine paid the Publisher to produce and disseminate five similar articles and additional banner ads at a rate of sixty thousand US dollars per article. This compensation should be viewed as a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased.

Readers should beware that third parties, profiled companies, and/or their affiliates may liquidate shares of the profiled companies at any time, including at or near the time you receive this communication, which has the potential to hurt share prices. Frequently companies profiled in our articles experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor awareness marketing, which often ends as soon as the investor awareness marketing ceases. The investor awareness marketing may be as brief as one day, after which a large decrease in volume and share price may likely occur.

This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Neither this communication nor the Publisher purport to provide a complete analysis of any company or its financial position. The Publisher is not, and does not purport to be, a broker-dealer or registered investment adviser. This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, personalized investment advice directed to or appropriate for any particular investor. Any investment should be made only after consulting a professional investment advisor and only after reviewing the financial statements and other pertinent corporate information about the company. Further, readers are advised to read and carefully consider the Risk Factors identified and discussed in the advertised company's SEC, SEDAR and/or other government filings. Investing in securities, particularly microcap securities, is speculative and carries a high degree of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This communication is based on information generally available to the public and on interviews with company management, and does not (to the Publisher's knowledge, as confirmed by Cloud Nine) contain any material, non-public information. The information on which it is based is believed to be reliable. Nevertheless, the Publisher cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The Publisher owns shares and/or stock options of the featured companies and therefore has an additional incentive to see the featured companies' stock perform well. The Publisher does not undertake any obligation to notify the market when it decides to buy or sell shares of the issuer in the market. The Publisher will be buying and selling shares of the featured company for its own profit. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected continual growth of the featured companies and/or industry. The Publisher notes that statements contained herein that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the companies' actual results of operations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, changing governmental laws and policies impacting the company's business including the regulation of cryptocurrency or affiliated blockchain technologies, the ability of the company to execute against its business plan, the degree of success with respect to bitcoin, various altcoins and cryptocurrency in general, the success of Cloud Nine's VPN, regulatory and / or exchange approval of any pending or future transactions, the size and growth of the market for the companies' products and services, the ability of management to execute its business plan, the continuity of management, the companies' ability to fund its capital requirements in the near term and long term, pricing pressures, etc.

INDEMNIFICATION/RELEASE OF LIABILITY. By reading this communication, you acknowledge that you have read and understand this disclaimer, and further that to the greatest extent permitted under law, you release the Publisher, its affiliates, assigns and successors from any and all liability, damages, and injury from this communication. You further warrant that you are solely responsible for any financial outcome that may come from your investment decisions.

TERMS OF USE. By reading this communication you agree that you have reviewed and fully agree to the Terms of Use found here http://GlobalInvestmentDaily.com/Terms-of-Use. If you do not agree to the Terms of Use http://GlobalInvestmentDaily.com/Terms-of-Use, please contact GlobalInvestmentDaily.com to discontinue receiving future communications.

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY. GlobalInvestmentDaily.com is the Publisher's trademark. All other trademarks used in this communication are the property of their respective trademark holders. The Publisher is not affiliated, connected, or associated with, and is not sponsored, approved, or originated by, the trademark holders unless otherwise stated. No claim is made by the Publisher to any rights in any third-party trademarks.

DISCLAIMER: GlobalInvestmentDaily.com is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with GlobalInvestmentDaily.com or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by GlobalInvestmentDaily.com are solely those of GlobalInvestmentDaily.com and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

