Smart Musical Instruments Market - 35% of Growth to Originate from North America| Increase in the Penetration of Motion Sensors to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The increase in the penetration of motion sensors is one of the key drivers supporting the smart musical instruments market growth. Musical instrument manufacturers across the world are introducing innovative and technologically advanced products to differentiate, improvise, and break the monotony associated with traditional musical instruments. Wearable smart musical instruments that can produce music with the use of physical movements or gestures have gained momentum in recent times. The motion sensors used in it detect a particular body movement to produce the predetermined music. Hence, the significant growth in the adoption of motion sensors in smart electronics and smart musical instruments is estimated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The is one of the key drivers supporting the smart musical instruments market growth. Musical instrument manufacturers across the world are introducing innovative and technologically advanced products to differentiate, improvise, and break the monotony associated with traditional musical instruments. Wearable smart musical instruments that can produce music with the use of physical movements or gestures have gained momentum in recent times. The motion sensors used in it detect a particular body movement to produce the predetermined music. Hence, the significant growth in the adoption of motion sensors in smart electronics and smart musical instruments is estimated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Market Challenges - The high cost of smart musical instruments is one of the factors hindering the smart musical instruments market growth. Most of the smart musical instruments are innovative, technologically advanced, durable, and are of a superior build. As these smart musical instruments are of good-quality and branded products that can endure long use with minimum regular maintenance, they are sold at a higher price. Though smart musical instruments are growing owing to their wide range of benefits among the premium users, the common people are reluctant towards purchasing them due to their expensive cost associations. Hence, it is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Smart musical instruments market - Segmentation Analysis

The smart musical instruments market report is segmented by Technology (Connected instruments and Wearables), End-user (Professionals and Hobbyists), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The smart musical instruments market share growth by the connected instruments segment will be significant for revenue generation. The connected musical instruments enable the users to learn how to play the musical instrument more quickly and easily. Also, it caters to the requirements of both professional and amateur end-users by offering innovative and technologically advanced features such as wireless connectivity, light-emitting diode (LED) light assistance, audio recording, multi-task song recording, portability, and more. Hence, the is estimated to witness robust growth during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

The smart musical instruments market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.



Artiphon Inc.



CME PTE. LTD.



HyVibe



Kawai Musical Instruments Mfg. Co. Ltd.



Kurv Music Ltd.



The ONE Music Group



TZM Creative Lab



Xiaomi Corp.



Yamaha Corp.



Zivix LLC

Smart Musical Instruments Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.43% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 15.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.68 Performing market contribution North America at 35% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Artiphon Inc., CME PTE. LTD., HyVibe, Kawai Musical Instruments Mfg. Co. Ltd., Kurv Music Ltd. , The ONE Music Group, TZM Creative Lab, Xiaomi Corp., Yamaha Corp., and Zivix LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market

Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 11: Value chain analysis

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Service

2.2.7 Support activities

2.2.8 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 14: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 15: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 16: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 19: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 20: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 21: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 22: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Connected instruments

Wearables

Exhibit 23: Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 24: Comparison by Technology

5.3 Connected instruments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: Connected instruments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Connected instruments - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Wearables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27: Wearables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Wearables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 29: Market opportunity by Technology

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Professionals

Hobbyists

Exhibit 30: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 31: Comparison by End-user

6.3 Professionals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Professionals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Professionals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Hobbyists - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Hobbyists - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Hobbyists - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user

7. Customer landscape

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 37: Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Exhibit 38: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 39: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 48: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 49: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 50: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.1.1 Increase in the penetration of motion sensors

9.1.2 Surge in sales through online distribution channel

9.1.3 Increasing adoption of smart musical instruments as they enable faster learning

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 High cost of smart musical instruments

9.2.2 Strong competition from traditional musical instruments

9.2.3 Nascent stage of the market

Exhibit 52: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

9.3.1 Penetration of AI in musical instruments

9.3.2 Importance of music in education

9.3.3 Increasing consumer spending on music-related activities

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive Scenario

10.2 Overview

Exhibit 53: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 54: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 55: Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 56: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 57: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Artiphon Inc.

Exhibit 58: Artiphon Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 59: Artiphon Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 60: Artiphon Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 CME PTE. LTD.

Exhibit 61: CME PTE. LTD. - Overview

Exhibit 62: CME PTE. LTD. - Product and service

Exhibit 63: CME PTE. LTD. - Key offerings

11.5 HyVibe

Exhibit 64: HyVibe - Overview

Exhibit 65: HyVibe - Product and service

Exhibit 66: HyVibe - Key offerings

11.6 Kawai Musical Instruments Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 67: Kawai Musical Instruments Mfg. Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 68: Kawai Musical Instruments Mfg. Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 69: Kawai Musical Instruments Mfg. Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.7 Kurv Music Ltd.

Exhibit 70: Kurv Music Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 71: Kurv Music Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 72: Kurv Music Ltd. - Key offerings

11.8 The ONE Music Group

Exhibit 73: The ONE Music Group - Overview

Exhibit 74: The ONE Music Group - Product and service

Exhibit 75: The ONE Music Group - Key offerings

11.9 TZM Creative Lab

Exhibit 76: TZM Creative Lab - Overview

Exhibit 77: TZM Creative Lab - Product and service

Exhibit 78: TZM Creative Lab - Key offerings

11.10 Xiaomi Corp.

Exhibit 79: Xiaomi Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 80: Xiaomi Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 81: Xiaomi Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 82: Xiaomi Corp. - Segment focus

11.11 Yamaha Corp.

Exhibit 83: Yamaha Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 84: Yamaha Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 85: Yamaha Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 86: Yamaha Corp. - Segment focus

11.12 Zivix LLC

Exhibit 87: Zivix LLC - Overview

Exhibit 88: Zivix LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 89: Zivix LLC - Key offerings

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition

12.1.2 Objective

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology

Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 93: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

