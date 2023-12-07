Smart Musical Instruments Market is to grow by USD 20,439.65 Th from 2023 to 2028, Artiphon Inc., Audiotonix Ltd., CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart musical instruments market is expected to grow by USD 20,439.65 Th from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing consumer spending on music-related activities is notably driving the smart musical instruments market. However, factors such as the high cost of smart musical instruments may impede market growth. The market is segmented by technology (connected instruments and wearables), end-user (professionals and hobbyists), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the smart musical instruments market including Artiphon Inc., Audiotonix Ltd., CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., and CME PTE. LTD., HyVibe, inMusic Brands Inc., Kawai Musical Instruments Mfg. Co. Ltd., Kickstarter PBC, Kurv Music Ltd., Modern Ancient Instruments Networked AB, Roland Corp., Steinway Inc., Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., Yamaha Corp., Zivix LLC, and The ONE Music Group.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Musical Instruments Market 2024-2028
Smart Musical Instruments Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

Artiphon Inc. - The company offers smart musical instruments such as Orba 2, Chorda, and Instrument 1.

Smart Musical Instruments Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

Technology

  • The connected instruments segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This segment covers musical instruments that could be played while connected to a device like a smartphone, laptop, or tablet with Bluetooth Wireless Fidelity (WiFi) Networking and Internet for example. In addition, the integrated musical devices offer unique and technologically advanced features that are suitable for both professionals and amateurs to use, e.g., Wireless connectivity and light-emitting Diodes (LED) Light Assistance.

Geography 

  • North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. There is a significant number of professionals, amateur musicians, and music fans in the region who are looking to take up new technologies. Professional musicians seek enhanced capabilities and flexibility in their instruments, which are the driving force behind the demand for intelligent musical instruments.

Smart Musical Instruments Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2024-2028
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist smart musical instruments market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the smart musical instruments market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the smart musical instruments market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of smart musical instruments market companies

Smart Musical Instruments Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.25%

Market growth 2024-2028

USD 20,439.65 Th

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.38

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key countries

US, Canada, Japan, China, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Artiphon Inc., Audiotonix Ltd., CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., CME PTE. LTD., HyVibe, inMusic Brands Inc., Kawai Musical Instruments Mfg. Co. Ltd., Kickstarter PBC, Kurv Music Ltd., Modern Ancient Instruments Networked AB, Roland Corp., Steinway Inc., Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., Yamaha Corp., Zivix LLC, and The ONE Music Group

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. 

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

