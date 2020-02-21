SMART Newsletter Celebrates Twenty-Five Years of Publishing - Neil Brick Editor

EASTHAMPTON, Mass., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1995, the SMART (Stop Mind control And Ritual abuse Today) newsletter started publishing a small newsletter in Northampton, Massachusetts (now in Easthampton, Mass). In 1996, SMART began publishing on the Internet for the first time. SMART developed a website for survivors of ritual abuse and their helpers. SMART was one of the early educational resources for survivors of severe trauma, rape and abuse. In 1998, SMART began having weekend conferences for survivors and their helpers in Connecticut.

SMART has become one of the largest information and scientific resources on ritual abuse, cults, mind control, repressed memory, dissociation and dissociative identity disorder (formerly multiple personality disorder) on the Internet. https://ritualabuse.us/

SMART's newsletter has provided informational resources about many child abuse cases over the years. Their newsletter has covered major events about ritual abuse and mind control. Articles have included information on Claudia Mullen, Valerie Wolf, the Extreme Abuse Surveys, MK-ULTRA, Satanic Ritual Abuse, clergy abuse including the Catholic Church sexual abuse crisis, day care cases, propaganda, sex trafficking, high profile serial child abuse and rape cases, including those of Bill Cosby, Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein and Jimmy Savile.

Speakers at SMART's conferences have included Lynne Moss-Sharman, Hal Pepinsky, Neil Brick, Adah Sachs, Alison Miller, Randy Noblitt, Wendy Hoffman, Carol Rutz, Wanda Karriker, Thorsten Becker, deJoly LaBrier, Laurie Matthews and many others. https://ritualabuse.us/smart-conference/

SMART has worked with other organizations including Survivorship to help educate the general public about ritual abuse and mind control crimes. https://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/

SMART continues to have yearly conferences in Connecticut. The newsletter recently published its 150th edition online at https://ritualabuse.us/newsletter/. Neil Brick continues to publish research and research articles on child abuse, ritual abuse, mind control and dissociation. He continues to speak at conferences about ritual abuse and mind control. http://neilbrick.com

SMART's goal is to continue publishing educational resources to help survivors of child abuse, ritual abuse, their helpers and the general public learn more about the prevalence of ritual abuse and mind control in the United States and around the world. SMART hopes that child and ritual abuse will someday be eliminated in the world and children will be safe.

