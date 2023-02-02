Smart NIC Market to Approach $2 Billion by 2027,According to Dell'Oro Group

200 Gbps Ports to Account for 44 Percent of Revenue

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. , Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, we predict the Smart NIC market to reach $2 Billion in 2027. Server network connectivity will transition to higher speeds, with 200 Gbps and higher-speed ports accounting for 44 percent of the revenue in five years.

"Despite recent supply chain and near-term market demand challenges, we predict Ethernet adapter revenues to grow double-digits over the next five years," said Baron Fung, Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "Price of Ethernet adapter ports will increase over time, as a result of hyperscale migration to server port speeds of 200 Gbps to connect to next generation networks. Furthermore, we expect Smart NIC adoption outside of the hyperscale data center to lead to revenue growth opportunities for vendors," added Fung.

Additional highlights from the Ethernet Adapter and Smart NIC 5-Year January 2023 forecast report include:

Total Ethernet Controller and Adapter market revenue is forecast to grow 13 percent by 2027.

100 Gbps expected to surpass 25 Gbps in port shipments as the mainstream server port speed by 2027.

Smart NIC opportunities for the hyperscale and non-hyperscale markets could reach parity by 2027.

About the Reports

The Dell'Oro Group Ethernet Adapter & Smart NIC 5-Year Forecast report provides a complete, in-depth analysis of the market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue; average selling prices; and unit and port shipments by speed (1/10/25/40/50/100/200 Gbps) for Ethernet controllers and adapters. The report also covers Smart NIC controllers and adapters. To purchase this report, please contact us at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group