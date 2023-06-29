Smart Office Furniture Market size to grow by USD 95.69 million from 2022 to 2027: Developments in connectivity technologies to be a major market driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart office furniture market size is estimated to increase by USD 95.69 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 9.07%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Office Furniture Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

, an analysis of which will help companies refine . Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between LOW and HIGH.

, which range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The smart office furniture market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed below -

Avnet Inc., Berco Designs, DEKOM AG, Featherlite Pvt Ltd, GoBright B V, Haworth Inc., Humanscale International Holdings Ltd., Interogo Foundation, Kimball International Inc., Kinnarps AB, KOKUYO Co. Ltd., Konig Neurath AG, Mikomax Sp z o o, MillerKnoll Inc., Nilkamal Ltd., Schiavello International, Smart Furniture LLC, Steelcase Inc., Tabula Sense, and ZHEJIANG SUNON FURNITURE MANUFACTURE CO. LTD. Download a Sample Report!

Smart Office Furniture Market - Segmentation Analysis

This smart office furniture market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (smart tables, desks, storage, smart seating benches, and stools), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. This segment of the global smart office furniture market consists of four categories namely direct sales, dealers, distributors, and retailers. The offline sales channel offers a large number of stock units (SKUs), giving end users a wide range of choices to choose from. Furthermore, offline sales channels also have a wide variety of brands available at retail outlets and multi-branch outlets. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

Smart Office Furniture Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Developments in connectivity technologies drive market growth during the forecast period. Essential connectivity technologies such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and IoT are used for smart office furniture. Such technological developments are driving the launch of various smart office furniture products such as smart desks, smart tables, and smart chairs.

Additionally, technological developments are driving the launch of various smart office furniture products such as smart desks, smart tables, and smart chairs. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

Increasing online retailing is an emerging smart office furniture market trend. Online retail includes various retail models. It includes business-to-business (B2B), business-to-business (B2C), and consumer-to-consumer (C2C) sales of goods and services remotely via smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

Moreover, the high adoption of smartphones and other technologically advanced devices is one of the main factors driving the sales of smart office furniture products. Furthermore, most smart office furniture manufacturers, retailers, and exclusive distributors are now promoting and selling their products online to increase product awareness and online presence. Hence, such trends boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Long product replacement cycles challenge the growth of smart office furniture during the forecast period. Most furniture solutions, especially those for official purposes, are designed for long-term use. Also, in most cases, do not require frequent modernization or replacement.

Additionally, most intelligent office furniture products require a large investment, which is considered a one-time expense. Furthermore, high acquisition costs and long replacement cycles hamper the annual growth of the market. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Smart Office Furniture Market - Regional Analysis

The market is segmented by region North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

North America is estimated to account for 47% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US, Canada, and Mexico are some of the key countries contributing to the growth of the smart office furniture market in the region. Efficient use of office space is highly valued in the region. Also, many employers are installing smart furniture for employee health and since many employers are installing smart furniture for employee health. Hence, such factors boost the regional market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Smart Office Furniture Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smart office furniture market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the smart office furniture market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the smart office furniture market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smart office furniture market vendors

Smart Office Furniture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.07% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 95.69 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.49 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Avnet Inc., Berco Designs, DEKOM AG, Featherlite Pvt Ltd, GoBright B V, Haworth Inc., Humanscale International Holdings Ltd., Interogo Foundation, Kimball International Inc., Kinnarps AB, KOKUYO Co. Ltd., Konig Neurath AG, Mikomax Sp z o o, MillerKnoll Inc., Nilkamal Ltd., Schiavello International, Smart Furniture LLC, Steelcase Inc., Tabula Sense, and ZHEJIANG SUNON FURNITURE MANUFACTURE CO. LTD Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

