Smart office solutions market size to increase by USD 2,919.08 million: 32% growth to originate from APAC - Technavio

Dec 02, 2022, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart office solutions market by product, technology, and geography - Forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 13.5% and register an incremental growth of USD 2,919.08 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.
Regional analysis
Based on region, the global smart office solutions market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC is estimated to account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The rising number of commercial offices and the growing emphasis on technologically advanced safety solutions, especially in China and India, are driving the growth of the regional market.
Company Profiles
The smart office solutions market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
- ABB Ltd.: The company offers smart office solutions such as power distribution, lighting and shading control, HVAC control, and electric vehicle charging.
- Avnet Inc.: The company offers smart office solutions such as efficient meeting room booking solutions.
- Cisco Systems Inc.: The company offers smart office solutions such as space utilization, asset management, environmental monitoring, room finder, and indoor navigation.
- Coor Service Management Holding AB: The company offers smart office solutions such as Coor SmartDrone.
- Crestron Electronics Inc.: The company offers smart office solutions such as Air Media, a wireless presentation and conferencing system.
- DEKOM AG
- Develco Products AS
- GoBright B.V.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Johnson Controls International Plc
Market dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the increase in the number of startups, the increasing adoption of IoT in business solutions, and the rising spending on IT technologies. However, issues in integrating smart office solutions into existing systems are hindering market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.
Market Segmentation
- Based on product, the market is segmented into smart security systems, smart EMS, HVAC control systems, smart lighting systems, and audio-video conferencing systems. The smart security systems segment will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.
- Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this smart office solutions market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smart office solutions market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the smart office solutions market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the smart office solutions market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smart office solutions market vendors
|
Smart Office Solutions Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
173
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historical year
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.5%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 2919.08 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
12.28
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 32%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., Avnet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Coor Service Management Holding AB, Crestron Electronics Inc., DEKOM AG, Develco Products AS, GoBright B.V., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Komstadt Systems Ltd., Konig Neurath AG, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Senion AB, Siemens AG, Signify NV, Smart Office Software Solutions, and Tata Teleservices Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
