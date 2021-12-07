Smart Office Solutions Market to grow by USD 18.40 bn from 2020 to 2025 | Increasing Adoption of IoT In Business Solutions to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - Increasing adoption of IoT devices

The global smart office solutions market is witnessing significant growth because of the increasing adoption of IoT devices in smart buildings and the implementation of automation technologies across end-user industries. To analyze and understand the value of data, IoT is integrated with business solutions to take advantage of the real-time data transmitted between IoT devices and increase the efficiency of business operations.

The issues associated with the integration of smart offices with the existing systems are expected to hamper the growth of the smart office market during the forecast period. Organizations find it difficult to integrate smart offices into the existing business applications due to the lack of expertise and knowledge of customization according to business requirements. The issues related to the integration of smart offices usually result from the presence of internal legacy systems that have diverse structures and formats.

The smart office solutions market report is segmented by Product (smart security systems, smart EMS, HVAC control systems, smart lighting systems, and audio-video conferencing systems) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

The smart office market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as M&A, divestitures, and partnerships to compete in the market.

ABB Ltd.



Cisco Systems Inc.



Crestron Electronics Inc.



Honeywell International Inc.



Johnson Controls International Plc

