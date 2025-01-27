Smart Opinion Initiates AI Model Proof-of-Concept Experiment with World's #1 Hospital, Mayo Clinic

Selected for Phase 2 of the HealthTech Gateway "AI Medical in the US" Acceleration Program Conducted by JETRO in Collaboration with Mayo Clinic Platform

TOKYO, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Opinion, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Kenji Yamanami), a company dedicated to developing "Smaopi," an AI-powered breast cancer screening tool that uses AI technology to analyze ultrasound image of the breast to detect suspected breast cancer through image diagnosis, is pleased to announce that it has been selected as one of five startups to participate in Phase 2 of the HealthTech Gateway "AI Medical in the US" program. This program is organized by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) in collaboration with Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate2, a medical technology startup support program within Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, USA.

This program, a collaboration between JETRO and Mayo Clinic Platform, which possesses one of the largest patient data networks in the United States, is designed to provide robust support for startups in the digital health sector and those utilizing AI in their products. The program will facilitate their entry into the US market, as well as provide access to medical data and product improvement opportunities.

In Phase 1, which served as a foundational program, 16 Japanese companies, including Smart Opinion, participated in a 10-week program from the end of September 2024, that included a visit to the United States. This initial phase focused on acquiring foundational knowledge for entering the US healthcare market, establishing networks within Mayo Clinic, providing opportunities for discussion with investors, and formulating effective business strategies.

Following further document screening, presentations, and interviews, along with a rigorous evaluation process, Smart Opinion, along with four other AI-driven digital health companies, has been selected for Phase 2. Phase 2 is a medical data utilization program, spanning 30 weeks, that will provide access to Mayo Clinic's medical data platform, which holds de-identified data from millions of patients. Participants will also have the opportunity to engage in AI model development and validation, receive one-on-one mentoring with experts, obtain feedback from clinical teams, and participate in pitch events targeting the Minnesota ecosystem, including Mayo Clinic, and investors. It is expected that this program will provide comprehensive support for entry into the US market.

By participating in the Phase 2 support program, Smart Opinion aims to leverage the expertise of Mayo Clinic specialists in the regulatory, clinical, technical, and business areas to further its business development. As a medical technology startup, we will validate the effectiveness of our AI technology "METIS Eye" in the US market and explore methods for its implementation in clinical settings. Through the support of many healthcare professionals, we aspire to expand our business and help save more lives from breast cancer.

[1] World's #1 Hospital

Mayo Clinic was founded to promote patient-centered care and was recognized as the world's best hospital in the 2024 World's Best Hospitals rankings published by Newsweek magazine.

[2] Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate

Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate leverages one of the largest patient data networks in the US and aims to make new knowledge, solutions, and technologies available through collaboration with medical technology innovators to create a healthier world. In collaboration with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), it is conducting a two-phase program to enhance opportunities for companies engaged in medical technology development in Japan to apply their products and services in the US healthcare business.

About Smart Opinion

Smart Opinion, Inc. was established in October 2019 as a joint venture between Fixstars Corporation (TSE Prime: 3687) and Prodigy Medical Co., Ltd. Smart Opinion is committed to improving early detection of breast cancer and supporting women's health. The company is focused on the development and promotion of "Smaopi," an AI-powered breast cancer screening tool utilizing ultrasound examination that can detect suspected breast cancer through image diagnosis. The company also offers patient support services that promote "patient-centered" medical care through digital and IT technologies, as well as health management support services for women.

https://www.smartopi.com/

About Fixstars Corporation

Fixstars Corporation is a technology company with the corporate message "Speed up your Business." Through software parallelization and optimization to efficiently utilize multi-core processors, as well as memory technology that achieves low power consumption and high-speed IO, and high-speed software using AI, Fixstars is accelerating the businesses of its customers in various fields, such as medical, manufacturing, finance, and mobility, and is contributing to the realization of green IT.

https://www.fixstars.com/

Media Contact

Company: Smart Opinion, Inc.

CEO: Kenji Yamanami

URL: https://www.smartopi.com/

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +81-3-6420-0762

SOURCE Smart Opinion, Inc.