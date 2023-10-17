Smart Oven Market to grow by USD 272.65 million from 2022 to 2027, Alto Shaam Inc., Brandt Group, Electrolux AB, and MORE to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart oven market is estimated to grow by USD 272.65 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.02%. The smart oven market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer smart oven market are Alto Shaam Inc., Brandt Group, Electrolux AB, General Electric Co., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., JS Global Lifestyle Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Maestro Food Co., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Smeg S.p.a., Weber Stephen Products HK Ltd., Whirlpool Corp., Breville Pty Ltd, GoWISE USA, and Panasonic Holdings Corp. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Oven Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Electrolux AB - The company offers smart ovens such as the joule oven air fryer pro, the smart oven air fryer pro, and the smart oven air fryer.

The company offers smart ovens such as the joule oven air fryer pro, the smart oven air fryer pro, and the smart oven air fryer. General Electric Co. - The company offers smart ovens with Google voice integration such as CamCook for smartphones, consumers simply have to take a photo of their dish with a smartphone, and the app will set the oven to bake it just right.

The company offers smart ovens with Google voice integration such as CamCook for smartphones, consumers simply have to take a photo of their dish with a smartphone, and the app will set the oven to bake it just right. Haier Smart Home Co. - The company offers smart ovens such as smart wall oven, smart slide in, and freestanding ranges.

The company offers smart ovens such as smart wall oven, smart slide in, and freestanding ranges. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download FREE Sample before buying

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market.

North America is estimated to account for 37% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The smart oven market in North America was the second-largest contributor to global sales, mainly due to high consumer awareness about the benefits of the appliances in 2022. Further, favourable infrastructure, including Internet penetration and the adoption of smart homes, further help in expanding the demand for smart cooking appliances in the region.

Download a FREE sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Changing lifestyles in developed and developing economies

Changing lifestyles in developed and developing economies Key Trend - High demand for energy-efficient microwave ovens

- High demand for energy-efficient microwave ovens Major Challenges - The high initial and maintenance costs

Market Segmentation

The offline segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The offline distribution channel includes hypermarkets, convenience stores, clubhouse stores, speciality stores, and department stores. The transformation in consumer choice for shopping on e-commerce or online platforms has led to a gradual decrease in sales via offline distribution channels. Companies are directing their sales through local retail entities to drive sales through offline channels.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View FREE Sample Report

Related Reports:

The air fryer market share is expected to increase to USD 350.89 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.19%.

The US - household appliances market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.05% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 13,039.23 million.

Smart Oven Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.02% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio