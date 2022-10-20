Smart Ovens Market to record USD 243.62 Mn incremental growth; Driven by changing lifestyles in developed and developing economies -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Smart Ovens Market Growth By Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Industry Forecast & Analysis - 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Ovens Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the smart ovens market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 243.62 million. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has considered various factors including the consumer base, adoption rate, revenue generated by vendors, GDP growth, urbanization, per capita income, final household expenditure, and commodity price fluctuation among others. Understand the scope of our full report by Downloading a Free Report PDF Sample .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The market is driven by changing lifestyles in developed and developing economies. Factors such as technological advances and the rise in the adoption of smartphones in both developed and developing countries have increased the preference for appliances backed with smart technologies. In addition, the increase in urbanization, availability of goods, and income influences consumer spending behavior have significantly increased the demand for smart technologies, including smart ovens. This is encouraging vendors in the market to draw consumer interest by adding value to their products and expanding their product portfolio. All these factors will positively influence the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

However, safety issues in mobile applications will hinder the growth of the market. Smart appliances such as smart ovens rely on smartphones for their operation. They require smartphones with high battery backup, high-speed processors, and proper internet connectivity to control them. Failure in conveying messages to the device due to a failure of any of these components will result in poor operations of smart ovens. Also, there are some instances where the mobile application may freeze or not run properly due to network issues, which may lead to critical situations. This is forcing vendors to invest in R&D to develop alternate solutions that ensure the safety and security of the products that operate via mobile applications. These factors might reduce the growth potential in the market.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Request Sample Report Now

Segmentation Analysis

The smart ovens market report is segmented by product (smart microwave oven and small wall oven), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

By product, the smart microwave oven segment will have the largest share of the market. The segment will register consistent growth due to improved living standards and increased interest in connectivity-enabled smart appliances. Also, increasing R&D on the development of technologically advanced smart microwave ovens is expected to foster the growth of the segment over the forecast period. Similarly, by distribution channel, the market growth will be significant in the offline distribution channel segment.

APAC will emerge as the dominant market, occupying 44% of the global market share. Factors such as increasing disposable income, the high purchasing power of customers, increasing awareness about smart cities, improving the standard of living, increasing rate of urbanization, and high penetration of the internet and smartphones among customers are driving the growth of the smart ovens market in APAC.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights.

Key Vendors in the Smart Ovens Market:

AB Electrolux: The company offers smart ovens such as Smart Steam Ovens Electric Convection Oven.

The company offers smart ovens such as Smart Steam Ovens Electric Convection Oven. Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.: The company offers smart ovens such as HIL2810EGCF and HIL2001.

The company offers smart ovens such as HIL2810EGCF and HIL2001. LG Electronics Inc.: The company offers smart ovens namely LG NeoChef.

The company offers smart ovens namely LG NeoChef. Arovast Corp.

Breville USA Inc.

Inc. Gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio. Buy Full Report Now

Related Reports:

Global Commercial Microwave Ovens Market 2021-2025: The global commercial microwave ovens market is segmented by product (commercial heavy-duty microwave oven, commercial medium-duty microwave oven, and commercial light-duty microwave oven) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The market will witness increased demand for commercial heavy-duty microwave ovens during the forecast period. North America to have the largest market share. View Report Snapshot Here

Global Microwave Oven Market 2021-2025: The global microwave oven market is segmented by end-user (residential and non-residential) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Residential end-users will exhibit high demand in the market. APAC will emerge as key growth region. View Report Snapshot Here

Smart Ovens Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.09% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 243.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.87 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Electrolux, Arovast Corp., Breville USA Inc., General Electric Co, GoWISE USA, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., June Life Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Maestro Food Co., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SharkNinja Operating LLC, Sharp Corp., Smeg Spa, Sub Zero Group Inc., and Whirlpool Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

