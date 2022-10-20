Smart Ovens Market to record USD 243.62 Mn incremental growth; Driven by changing lifestyles in developed and developing economies -- Technavio

Oct 20, 2022, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Ovens Market Growth By Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Industry Forecast & Analysis - 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the smart ovens market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 243.62 million. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has considered various factors including the consumer base, adoption rate, revenue generated by vendors, GDP growth, urbanization, per capita income, final household expenditure, and commodity price fluctuation among others. Understand the scope of our full report by Downloading a Free Report PDF Sample.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The market is driven by changing lifestyles in developed and developing economies. Factors such as technological advances and the rise in the adoption of smartphones in both developed and developing countries have increased the preference for appliances backed with smart technologies. In addition, the increase in urbanization, availability of goods, and income influences consumer spending behavior have significantly increased the demand for smart technologies, including smart ovens. This is encouraging vendors in the market to draw consumer interest by adding value to their products and expanding their product portfolio. All these factors will positively influence the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.
However, safety issues in mobile applications will hinder the growth of the market. Smart appliances such as smart ovens rely on smartphones for their operation. They require smartphones with high battery backup, high-speed processors, and proper internet connectivity to control them. Failure in conveying messages to the device due to a failure of any of these components will result in poor operations of smart ovens. Also, there are some instances where the mobile application may freeze or not run properly due to network issues, which may lead to critical situations. This is forcing vendors to invest in R&D to develop alternate solutions that ensure the safety and security of the products that operate via mobile applications. These factors might reduce the growth potential in the market.
Segmentation Analysis
The smart ovens market report is segmented by product (smart microwave oven and small wall oven), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
By product, the smart microwave oven segment will have the largest share of the market. The segment will register consistent growth due to improved living standards and increased interest in connectivity-enabled smart appliances. Also, increasing R&D on the development of technologically advanced smart microwave ovens is expected to foster the growth of the segment over the forecast period. Similarly, by distribution channel, the market growth will be significant in the offline distribution channel segment.
APAC will emerge as the dominant market, occupying 44% of the global market share. Factors such as increasing disposable income, the high purchasing power of customers, increasing awareness about smart cities, improving the standard of living, increasing rate of urbanization, and high penetration of the internet and smartphones among customers are driving the growth of the smart ovens market in APAC.
Key Vendors in the Smart Ovens Market:
- AB Electrolux: The company offers smart ovens such as Smart Steam Ovens Electric Convection Oven.
- Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.: The company offers smart ovens such as HIL2810EGCF and HIL2001.
- LG Electronics Inc.: The company offers smart ovens namely LG NeoChef.
- Arovast Corp.
- Breville USA Inc.
|
Smart Ovens Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.09%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 243.62 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
13.87
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 44%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AB Electrolux, Arovast Corp., Breville USA Inc., General Electric Co, GoWISE USA, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., June Life Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Maestro Food Co., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SharkNinja Operating LLC, Sharp Corp., Smeg Spa, Sub Zero Group Inc., and Whirlpool Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
