Smart Packaging Market to be $43.6 billion by 2027- Exclusive Report Covering Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Analysis by Meticulous Research®

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled "Smart Packaging Market by Packaging Technology (Modified Atmosphere Packaging, Active Packaging {Ethanol Emitters}, Intelligent Packaging {Indicators}), by Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive), Geography– Global Forecast to 2027", the smart packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $43.6 billion by 2027.

The packaging scenario and requirements are changing rapidly across the globe. Packaging with enhanced functionality, by way of using new technologies, new materials, and trackability like smart packaging, has enormous potential not only to create value but also to disrupt traditional business models. Nowadays, smart packaging and functional food demand is increasing exponentially mainly due to rising population, rising consumer concern regarding food safety, increasing consumption of packaged food products, growing demand for fresh fruits & vegetables, increasing disposable income level, high use of the products in the automotive & personal care sector, and rising demand for corrosion control packaging.

The global smart packaging market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2018 and 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts for 2027. This market is segmented on the basis of packaging technology, application, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Smart Packaging Market

The global impact of COVID-19 will significantly affect the smart packaging market in 2020. This is mainly due to strict lockdowns in some regions and several problems, such as truck shortages, reduced deliveries, and employees contracting COVID-19. In addition, truncated air freight capacity, port congestion, roadblocks, and logistic disruptions in Southeast Asia are expected to escalate as stricter measures are implemented by governments. All these factors are restricting the demand for smart packaging. However, with many people buying groceries online for the first time amid the pandemic, new habits could also form with COVID-19 accelerating the take-up of food E-commerce. E-commerce is expected to continue to expand over traditional retail channels. This is resulting in rising demand for smart packaging. In August 2020, Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia is focusing on digital marketing and e-commerce to recover from huge revenue and profit drops suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further, shopping for medicines online was at a nascent stage in emerging countries before the pandemic. But given the current circumstances and the need for social distancing, there has been an exponential rise in this practice. Pointing out that online ordering of medicines will be on the rise due to the need for social distancing, while the pandemic continues to wreak havoc, there will be a need for more robust packaging to avoid any damages. This, in turn, has increased the need for packaging solutions that are suited for e-commerce, which will ensure more investments in packaging research, design, innovation, and practices suited to this rising trend.

QR codes, holograms, and RFID tags are already being adopted in pharma packaging. Now, experts feel that driven by safety and quality concerns, pharma packaging will see a renewed focus on product authenticity and safety. This, in turn, may lead to greater adoption of smart packaging techniques like blockchain and IoT.

Key Findings in the Global Smart Packaging Market Study:

Based on packaging technology, the overall smart packaging market is segmented into modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), active packaging, and intelligent packaging. The intelligent packaging segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for packaged food, rising inclination towards food safety from chemicals and contamination by food manufacturers, and increased number of drugs that have high moisture sensitivity are the major drivers for the growth of this segment.

Based on application, the overall smart packaging market is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, automotive, personal care, and others. In 2020, the food and beverages segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall smart packaging market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising use of active products in the F&B industry, coupled with growing emphasis to preserve the quality and safety of packaged products.

Geographically, North America is estimated to command the largest share of the global smart packaging market in 2020. The largest share of this region is primarily attributed to the rising adoption of smart packaging solutions, growing demand for packaged and frozen foods, rising food safety concerns, and changing lifestyles.

The key players operating in the global smart packaging market are 3M (U.S.), Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.), American Thermal Instruments (U.S.), Temptime Corporation (U.S.), Smartrac N.V. (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Thin Film Electronics ASA (U.S.), Stora Enso (Finland), International Paper (U.S.), Amcor plc (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), R.R. Donnelly & Sons (RRD) Company (U.S.), Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.), and Smartglyph Ltd. (U.K.) among others.

Scope of the report:

Smart Packaging Market, by Packaging Technology

Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP)

Active Packaging

Oxygen Scavengers



Moisture Scavengers



Self-Venting Films



Ethylene Scavengers &Emitters



Microwave Susceptors



Antibacterial Films



Temperature Control Packaging



Carbon Dioxide Scavengers/Emitters



Ethanol Emitters



Flavour/Odour Absorbers



Antioxidants

Intelligent Packaging

Indicators



Sensors



Bio Sensors





Gas Sensors



Data Carriers



Barcodes





2D Matrix Codes







Quick Response Codes







Augmented Matrix Codes





RFID Tags

Smart Packaging Market, by Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Personal Care

Others

Smart Packaging Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea



Vietnam



Rest of The Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Peru



Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

