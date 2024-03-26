Smart Parenting Takes a Big Step Forward With the Appointment of Anushka Salinas as Nanit CEO

The #1 selling smart baby monitor brand in the U.S. gears up for its next stage of growth

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanit, the disruptive innovator of smart baby monitoring and parenting tech, is thrilled to introduce Anushka Salinas as its new Chief Executive Officer as the company gears up for its next phase of expansion. Salinas brings extensive expertise in scaling high-growth companies and driving subscription-based revenue models at iconic consumer brands including Rent the Runway and Hudson's Bay Company. Salinas' leadership and strategic vision will be instrumental as the brand continues to redefine the future of parenting.

Nanit's newly appointed CEO, Anushka Salinas

Nanit's proprietary AI technology has enabled award-winning product development and innovation since its first-generation smart baby monitor and app was introduced in 2016. Since then, Nanit has become the #1 grossing smart baby monitor brand in the U.S., with the Pro Camera + Wall Mount being the #1 baby monitor overall*. With an expanded product and technology offering, a robust research lab and growing parenting community, Nanit has gone from having a leading parenting product to being a leading parenting platform, supporting parents with real-time data that fosters connection, clarity and confidence within every family.

Nanit's core features have evolved from sleep success metrics and sensor-free breathing motion monitoring to smart stage-based alerts, supporting parents at each step of development, from infancy to independence. In 2023, Nanit added developmental milestones tracking, capturing critical moments such as sitting up, rolling over, pulling up to stand, and monitoring the baby's head and body positions. These advancements provide parents with a personalized view of their child's wellness and have led to breakout growth - positioning the brand for its next phase of expansion.

Commenting on her appointment, Salinas expressed her excitement, "I am thrilled to join the Nanit team at such an exciting time in the company's journey. Nanit's mission of revolutionizing modern parenting aligns perfectly with my passion for leading exceptional brands into new areas of growth and delivering outsized value to customers."

As the company continues to innovate and expand, Nanit remains dedicated to being the first comprehensive predictive parenting platform.

