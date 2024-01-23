Smart Parking Technologies Market Report 2024 - Smart City Projects and Autonomous Cars Pave the Way for Market Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Parking Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for smart parking technologies was valued at $35.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $88.8 billion by the end of 2028. The market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.



Government initiatives such as smart cities are expected to result in better traffic and parking management solutions in regions such as Asia-Pacific and Oceana by the end of 2030. The desire for better technology to lessen the impact on the environment in the region is another factor fostering demand for smart parking technologies.



This report segments the global market for smart parking technologies by offering (i.e., hardware. software and services), parking solution type, technology, end user and region.



The hardware segment was valued at $23.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $57.6 billion by the end of 2028. The software segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 20.9% to reach $22.3 billion by the end of 2028, up from $7.8 billion in 2022. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, commuters were more likely to drive without passengers, and also avoided public transportation. These habits have increased traffic congestion in cities, leading to increased demand for smart parking solutions such as commercial parking, government parking and transport transit parking.



This report provides an overview of the global market for smart parking technologies and analyzes market trends. Using 2022 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2023 through 2028. Revenue forecasts for this period are made by hardware, software and services; parking solution type; technology; end user and region.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Demand for IoT-Based Vehicles

More Vehicles on the Road

Government Policies and Regulations to Support Smart Parking

Market Challenges

Higher Implementation Costs

Lack of Supporting Infrastructure

Market Opportunities

Smart City Projects

Autonomous Cars and Smart Parking Technology

The Report Includes

37 data tables and 54 additional tables

An overview of the global market for smart parking technologies

Analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022, estimated figures for 2023, forecasts for 2024 and 2026, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 202

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by offering, parking solution type, technology, end user and geographic region

Coverage of emerging technologies, the current and future market potential, and the regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios

Review of patents, and ESG trends in the smart parking technology industry

Market share analysis of the key companies in the industry and coverage of mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and other market strategies

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including 3M , Smart Parking, Cisco Systems Inc., and Continental AG



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Overview

Value Chain Analysis

Political, Economic, Social and Technological (PEST) Analysis

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on the Market

Fragmented Market

Manufacturers of Parking Sensors

Large Providers of Automotive Technology

Smart Parking Technology and Applications Providers

Developments in Smart Parking Technologies

Shift Toward Automation

Integrated Parking Solutions

Autonomous Parking

Infrared Proximity Sensors

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Future of Smart Parking Technologies

Smart Parking in the Future

Application of Emerging Technologies in Smart Parking

Augmented Reality

Radar Technology

Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

Internet of Things

Computer Vision

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Parking Solution Type

Automatic Park Assist

Assisted Parking

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Technology

Ultrasonic Sensors

Internet of Things (IoT)

Radio Frequency Identification

Other Technologies

Counter Technology

Ground-sensor Technology

Camera-based Technology

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by End User

Commercial Parking

Government Parking

Transport Transit Parking

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 11 Sustainability in Smart Parking Technologies: An ESG Perspective

ESG Issues in the Smart Parking Technologies Industry

Carbon Footprint/Environmental Impact

Labor Practices

Transparency and Governance

ESG Performance Analysis

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

ESG Risk Ratings and Levels for Companies

ESG Practices in the Smart Parking Technologies Industry

Case Study

Environmental Initiatives

Social Initiatives

Governance Initiatives

Outcomes

Investments

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 12 Patent Analysis

Granted Patents (2020-2023)

Recently Awarded Patents

Chapter 13 M&A and Venture Funding Outlook

Chapter 14 Competitive Intelligence

Vendor Landscape

Market Ranking Analysis Smart Parking Ltd. Cisco Systems Continental AG Aisin Corp BMW Group Strategic Analysis



Chapter 15 Company Profiles

3M

Aptiv

Cisco Systems Inc.

Continental Ag

Flashparking

Inrix

Kapsch Trafficcom Ag

Nec Corp.

Nedap N.V.

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Siemens Ag

Smart Parking

Tkh Group

Valeo



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ohgjba

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets