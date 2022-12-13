Smart personal protective equipment market size to grow by USD 4,958.49 million: Textiles, apparel, and luxury goods industry is the parent market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market has been categorized as a part of the global textiles, apparel, and luxury goods market. The parent market, the global textiles, apparel, and luxury goods market, covers a variety of product categories used for various applications, including fashion, technical, home furnishings, and others. Technavio calculates the size of the global textiles, apparel, and luxury goods market based on the combined revenues generated by manufacturers of apparel, accessories, luxury goods, footwear, and textiles.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Personal Protective Equipment Market 2023-2027

The smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market size is forecasted to grow by USD 4,958.49 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.48% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Download a sample

Smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market 2023-2027: Scope

Our report provides a holistic analysis of key market dynamics and market condition analysis for the forecast period. This will help companies refine their marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Technavio researchers have analyzed the data with 2022 as the base year. The smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market report also covers the following areas:

Smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market 2023-2027: Vendor landscape

The global smart PPE market is fragmented and highly competitive. Large global vendors have a vast geographical presence, with production facilities located across the world. The market also has a number of small regional vendors. With the rise in competition, small players are being acquired by or merged with major players. To survive and succeed in this competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to distinguish their product and service offerings.

3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Corvex Connected Safety, Delta Plus Group, Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Guardhat Inc, Honeywell International Inc., Intellinium, Iristick NV, Kimberly Clark Corp., MCR Safety, MSA Safety Inc, North American Manufacturing, Radians Inc., Rock Fall UK Ltd, Sioen Industries NV, TexTech Industries Inc., UVEX WINTER HOLDING GmbH and Co. KG, and Vuzix Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

Smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market 2023-2027: Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Buy the report

Smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Firefighting industry



Oil and gas industry



Mining industry



Construction industry



Others

The firefighting industry segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Firefighters need to navigate in highly dangerous environments. Vendors in the smart PPE market are developing smart equipment to help firefighters find their way through debris and smoke. The equipment also provides real-time data. Technologies such as voice communication equipment, thermal imaging cameras, sensors, and localization systems are also being integrated with smart PPE. These factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Product

Protective clothing



HE&F protection



Hand and arm protection



Foot and leg protection



Respiratory protection

Geography

North America



The US





Canada



Europe



The UK





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



APAC



China





India



South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of the Middle East & Africa

North America is estimated to account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in oil and gas production activities in countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico will drive the growth of the market in the region. The rise in the adoption of IoT in various end-user industries will also fuel the growth of the smart PPE market in North America during the forecast period.

To gain further insights about various segments, Request a PDF sample

What are the key data covered in this smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market vendors

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000, which enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month

Related reports:

Smart clothing market by end-user and geography - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026: The smart clothing market size is expected to increase by USD 4.49 billion from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers smart connected clothing market segmentation by end-user (healthcare, sports, defense, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Smart connected clothing market growth, size, trends, analysis report by type, application, region, and segment forecast 2022-2026: The smart connected clothing market size is expected to increase by USD 2.95 billion from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline distribution channel and online distribution channel), end-user (men, women, and children), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Smart Personal Protective Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 187 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.48% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,958.49 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.96 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Australia, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Companies profiled 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Corvex Connected Safety, Delta Plus Group, Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Guardhat Inc, Honeywell International Inc., Intellinium, Iristick NV, Kimberly Clark Corp., MCR Safety, MSA Safety Inc, North American Manufacturing, Radians Inc., Rock Fall UK Ltd, Sioen Industries NV, TexTech Industries Inc., UVEX WINTER HOLDING GmbH and Co. KG, and Vuzix Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global smart personal protective Equipment (PPE) market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global smart personal protective Equipment (PPE) market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Firefighting industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Firefighting industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Firefighting industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Firefighting industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Firefighting industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Oil and gas industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Oil and gas industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Mining industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Mining industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Mining industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Mining industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Mining industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Construction industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Construction industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Construction industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Construction industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Construction industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Protective clothing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Protective clothing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Protective clothing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Protective clothing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Protective clothing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 HE and F protection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on HE and F protection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on HE and F protection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on HE and F protection - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on HE and F protection - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Hand and arm protection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Hand and arm protection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Hand and arm protection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Hand and arm protection - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Hand and arm protection - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Foot and leg protection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Foot and leg protection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Foot and leg protection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on Foot and leg protection - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Foot and leg protection - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Respiratory protection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on Respiratory protection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Respiratory protection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on Respiratory protection - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Respiratory protection - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 79: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 80: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 81: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 83: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 117: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 118: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 119: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 120: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 121: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 122: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 123: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 124: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 125: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 126: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 127: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 128: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 129: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 130: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 131: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 132: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 133: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 134: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 135: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 136: 3M Co. - Segment focus

12.4 Ansell Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Ansell Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Ansell Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Ansell Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Ansell Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Ansell Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 Corvex Connected Safety

Exhibit 142: Corvex Connected Safety - Overview



Exhibit 143: Corvex Connected Safety - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Corvex Connected Safety - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Corvex Connected Safety - Segment focus

12.6 Delta Plus Group

Exhibit 146: Delta Plus Group - Overview



Exhibit 147: Delta Plus Group - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Delta Plus Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Delta Plus Group - Segment focus

12.7 Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 150: Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 151: Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

12.8 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 154: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 157: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Guardhat Inc

Exhibit 159: Guardhat Inc - Overview



Exhibit 160: Guardhat Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Guardhat Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Guardhat Inc - Segment focus

12.10 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 163: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 166: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Intellinium

Exhibit 168: Intellinium - Overview



Exhibit 169: Intellinium - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: Intellinium - Key offerings

12.12 Iristick NV

Exhibit 171: Iristick NV - Overview



Exhibit 172: Iristick NV - Business segments



Exhibit 173: Iristick NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Iristick NV - Segment focus

12.13 Kimberly Clark Corp.

Exhibit 175: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 176: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 177: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 178: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 179: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 MCR Safety

Exhibit 180: MCR Safety - Overview



Exhibit 181: MCR Safety - Product / Service



Exhibit 182: MCR Safety - Key offerings

12.15 MSA Safety Inc

Exhibit 183: MSA Safety Inc - Overview



Exhibit 184: MSA Safety Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 185: MSA Safety Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 186: MSA Safety Inc - Segment focus

12.16 Radians Inc.

Exhibit 187: Radians Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 188: Radians Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 189: Radians Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Rock Fall UK Ltd

Exhibit 190: Rock Fall UK Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 191: Rock Fall UK Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 192: Rock Fall UK Ltd - Key offerings

13 Appendix

About us

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 193: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 194: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 195: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 196: Research methodology



Exhibit 197: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 198: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 199: List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio