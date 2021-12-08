Smart Personal Protective Equipment Market to Grow by USD 3.27 Bn| 3M Co. and Ansell Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The smart PPE market is expected to grow by USD 3.27 billion from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 15.54%.

Smart PPE Market: Major Growth Drivers

The risks of physical injuries in labor-intensive industries are driving the growth of the smart PPE market. Industries such as automotive, construction, manufacturing, chemicals, and food processing are associated with certain risks of impact-related hand injuries such as abrasion cuts, slicing cuts, and impact cuts. Hence, employers are mandating protective hand equipment for their employees. This is creating a demand for smart PPE, which is driving the market growth.

Smart PPE Market: Key Vendor Offerings

3M Co. - The company offers comfortable, well-designed 3M safety personal protective equipment that offers workers the most effective protection.

The company offers comfortable, well-designed safety personal protective equipment that offers workers the most effective protection. Ansell Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of mechanical gloves and sleeves such as HyFlex 11-727, HyFlex 11-724, HyFlex 11-425, and many more.

The company offers a wide range of mechanical gloves and sleeves such as HyFlex 11-727, HyFlex 11-724, HyFlex 11-425, and many more. Baker Hughes Co. - The company offers 3D printing PPE and 3D-printed components for respirators, such as valves and adapters.

The company offers 3D printing PPE and 3D-printed components for respirators, such as valves and adapters. Delta Plus Group - The company offers a wide range of head protection brands such as Ezcom, Interlagos, Interhykit, Interlagos NB, and many more.

The company offers a wide range of head protection brands such as Ezcom, Interlagos, Interhykit, Interlagos NB, and many more. DuPont de Nemours Inc. - The company offers Tyvek Personal Protective Equipment to meet the growing need for critical protection and supplies in the fight against COVID-19.

Smart Personal Protective Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.54% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.60 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Baker Hughes Co., Delta Plus Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Intellinium, Kimberly-Clark Corp., MCR Safety, and Radians Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

