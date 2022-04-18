Smart Pills Drug Delivery Market to record 16.97% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Driven by Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases | Technavio

Drivers - The key factor driving the global smart pills drug delivery industry growth is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. As the various bio-physiological factors limit the efficacy of targeted therapy for chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, atherosclerosis, myocardial ischemia, asthma, pulmonary tuberculosis, Parkinson's disease, and Alzheimer's disease, many new drug delivery systems are in high demand to improve drug efficacy. Non-long-acting drug delivery systems (LADDS), for example, are used to treat chronic diseases. For instance, non-long-acting drug delivery systems (LADDS) treat chronic diseases. The technology delivers drug molecules into target tissues through systemic circulation or localized injections. Such factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Challenges - The key challenge to the global smart pills drug delivery industry growth is the stringent regulations. Safety, efficacy, pharmacological data, pharmacodynamic effects, and drug interactions are some of the key factors that are examined by the regulatory bodies. Therefore, a drug failing in these criteria is likely to receive a complete response letter (CRL) or may face complete rejection from regulatory agencies. On receiving a CRL, a drug applicant is required to furnish additional data about the drug, which may require additional clinical trials and may increase the R and D expenditure of the drug. In some cases, the drug applicants withdraw their applications and discontinue their drug trials. Such factors can hamper the growth of the global smart pills drug delivery market during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The smart pills drug delivery market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R and D activities to compete in the market. The smart pills drug delivery market report provides complete insights on key vendors including CapsoVision Inc., Check-Cap Ltd., etectRx, General Electric Co., HQ Inc, Insulet Corp., IntroMedic Co. Ltd., Jinshan Science and Technology Group Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Europa SE and Co. KG, and Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the smart pills drug delivery market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Segmentation Analysis

By Application, the market is classified as capsule endoscopy, drug delivery, and patient monitoring. The smart pills drug delivery market share growth by the capsule endoscopy segment will be significant for revenue generation. The ongoing improvements in the field of endoscopy and the increased demand for accurate diagnosis of gastrointestinal problems are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast years.





the market is classified as capsule endoscopy, drug delivery, and patient monitoring. The smart pills drug delivery market share growth by the will be significant for revenue generation. The ongoing improvements in the field of endoscopy and the increased demand for accurate diagnosis of gastrointestinal problems are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast years. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW). North America will have the largest share of the market. 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for smart pills drug delivery in North America . However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The high technology penetration, increase in chronic disorders such as cancer, diabetes, and others, and surge in prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders, such as obesity, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), and gastric ulcers will facilitate the smart pills drug delivery market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Smart Pills Drug Delivery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.66% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.69 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 16.97 Performing market contribution North America at 40% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CapsoVision Inc., Check-Cap Ltd., etectRx, General Electric Co., HQ Inc, Insulet Corp., IntroMedic Co. Ltd., Jinshan Science and Technology Group Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Europa SE and Co. KG, and Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

