Smart Plug Market: Dominant Market Positions Likely to be Attained by D-Link Corp. and Panasonic Corp. |Technavio

The smart plug market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report identifies the high demand for remote access to appliances, use of connectivity as a differentiating feature by manufacturers, energy efficiency as a motivating factor for consumers, and growing demand for energy-efficient appliances as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

The report also provides information on other latest trends impacting the overall market environment including increasing demand for smart homes and development of smart cities, competition from built-in smart appliances, and promotion of smart plugs through trade exhibitions. However, security concerns associated with smart plugs and IoT might turn out to be an impeding factor for this market's growth during the forecast period.

The smart plug market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters including vendor analysis:

Smart Plug Market Sizing

Smart Plug Market Forecast

Smart Plug Market Analysis

Technavio analyzes the market by Technology (Early majority, Innovator, and Early adopters), End-user (Residential and Commercial), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). The early majority technology segment was the largest segment in 2019 and the report offers further exhaustive analytical data on the other technology segments.

In addition, the growing demand for energy-efficient household appliances is expected to lead the residential end-user segment to account for the largest revenue-generating segment during the forecast period. Furthermore, 33% of the smart plug market's growth is anticipated to be contributed by North America during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Consumer Electronics

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound Logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound Logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Aftersales service

2.2.7 Support activities

2.2.8 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2019

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 15: Market condition - Five forces 2019

5. Market Segmentation by Technology Adopters

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Early majority

Innovator

Early adopters

Early majority was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing faster than the overall market

Exhibit 15: Technology adopters - Market share 2019-2024 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology Adopters

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Technology Adopters

5.3 Early majority - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 17: Early majority - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Early majority - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.4 Innovator - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 19: Innovator - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Innovator - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.5 Early adopters - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 21: Early adopters - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Early adopters - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Technology Adopters

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Technology Adopters

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Residential

Commercial

Residential was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing slower than the overall market

Exhibit 24: End-user - Market share 2019-2024 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 25: Comparison by End-user

6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 26: Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 28: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by End-user

7. Customer landscape

7.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 31: Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

8. Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:­

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America

North America was the largest region of the market in 2019 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024

Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2019-2024 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 44: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Volume drivers - Demand led growth

9.1.1 High demand for remote access to appliances

9.1.2 Use of connectivity as a differentiating feature by manufacturers

9.1.3 Energy efficiency as a motivating factor for consumers

9.1.4 Growing demand for energy-efficient appliances

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 Security concerns associated with smart plugs and IoT

9.2.2 Lack of technological exposure and awareness hindering mass adoption of smart plugs

9.2.3 Standardization of communication protocol

9.2.4 High cost of smart plugs

Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

9.3.1 Promotion of smart plugs through trade Exhibitions

9.3.2 Increasing demand for smart homes and development of smart cities

9.3.3 Competition from built-in smart appliances

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 49: Industry risks

Techanavio's Analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats by comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 50: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Belkin International Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.4 D-Link Corp.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.5 EDIMAX Technology Co. Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.6 Etekcity Corp.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.7 Insteon

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.8 iSmart Alarm Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.9 Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.10 Panasonic Corp.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.11 SDI Technologies Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.12 TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research Methodology

Validation techniques employed for market sizing

12.4 List of abbreviations

