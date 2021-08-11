Smart Plug Market: Dominant Market Positions Likely to be Attained by D-Link Corp. and Panasonic Corp. |Technavio
Aug 11, 2021, 19:20 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the smart plug market to grow by USD 13.99 billion at almost 30% during 2020-2024. Belkin International Inc., D-Link Corp. (Taiwan), EDIMAX Technology Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Etekcity Corp. (US), Insteon (US), iSmart Alarm Inc. (US), Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc. (US), Panasonic Corp. (Japan), SDI Technologies Inc. (US), and TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd. (China) will attain dominant positions in the smart plug market landscape.
Discover Consumer Electronics industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.
The smart plug market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report identifies the high demand for remote access to appliances, use of connectivity as a differentiating feature by manufacturers, energy efficiency as a motivating factor for consumers, and growing demand for energy-efficient appliances as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.
The report also provides information on other latest trends impacting the overall market environment including increasing demand for smart homes and development of smart cities, competition from built-in smart appliances, and promotion of smart plugs through trade exhibitions. However, security concerns associated with smart plugs and IoT might turn out to be an impeding factor for this market's growth during the forecast period.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Get our report Now!
The smart plug market covers the following areas:
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters including vendor analysis:
Smart Plug Market Sizing
Smart Plug Market Forecast
Smart Plug Market Analysis
Technavio analyzes the market by Technology (Early majority, Innovator, and Early adopters), End-user (Residential and Commercial), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). The early majority technology segment was the largest segment in 2019 and the report offers further exhaustive analytical data on the other technology segments.
In addition, the growing demand for energy-efficient household appliances is expected to lead the residential end-user segment to account for the largest revenue-generating segment during the forecast period. Furthermore, 33% of the smart plug market's growth is anticipated to be contributed by North America during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Consumer Electronics
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound Logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Outbound Logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Aftersales service
2.2.7 Support activities
2.2.8 Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2019
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 15: Market condition - Five forces 2019
5. Market Segmentation by Technology Adopters
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Early majority
- Innovator
- Early adopters
Early majority was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing faster than the overall market
Buy the full smart plug market forecast report for exhaustive analytical data on the segmentations.
Exhibit 15: Technology adopters - Market share 2019-2024 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Technology Adopters
Exhibit 16: Comparison by Technology Adopters
5.3 Early majority - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 17: Early majority - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 18: Early majority - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
5.4 Innovator - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 19: Innovator - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 20: Innovator - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
5.5 Early adopters - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 21: Early adopters - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 22: Early adopters - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
5.6 Market opportunity by Technology Adopters
Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Technology Adopters
6. Market Segmentation by End-user
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Residential
- Commercial
Residential was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing slower than the overall market
Buy the full smart plug market forecast report for exhaustive analytical data on the segmentations.
Exhibit 24: End-user - Market share 2019-2024 (%)
6.2 Comparison by End-user
Exhibit 25: Comparison by End-user
6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 26: Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 27: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 28: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 29: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by End-user
Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by End-user
7. Customer landscape
7.1 Customer landscape
Exhibit 31: Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
8. Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
The regions covered in the report are:
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
North America was the largest region of the market in 2019 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024
Buy the report now to obtain meticulously researched actionable insights on the emerging and potential regional markets.
Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2019-2024 (%)
8.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison
8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
8.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 44: Key leading countries
8.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Volume drivers - Demand led growth
9.1.1 High demand for remote access to appliances
9.1.2 Use of connectivity as a differentiating feature by manufacturers
9.1.3 Energy efficiency as a motivating factor for consumers
9.1.4 Growing demand for energy-efficient appliances
9.2 Market challenges
9.2.1 Security concerns associated with smart plugs and IoT
9.2.2 Lack of technological exposure and awareness hindering mass adoption of smart plugs
9.2.3 Standardization of communication protocol
9.2.4 High cost of smart plugs
Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges
9.3 Market trends
9.3.1 Promotion of smart plugs through trade Exhibitions
9.3.2 Increasing demand for smart homes and development of smart cities
9.3.3 Competition from built-in smart appliances
10. Vendor Landscape
10.1Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 49: Industry risks
Techanavio's Analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats by comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption
11. Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 50: Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Belkin International Inc.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
11.4 D-Link Corp.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
11.5 EDIMAX Technology Co. Ltd.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
11.6 Etekcity Corp.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
11.7 Insteon
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
11.8 iSmart Alarm Inc.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
11.9 Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
11.10 Panasonic Corp.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
11.11 SDI Technologies Inc.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
11.12 TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
12. Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.3 Research Methodology
Validation techniques employed for market sizing
12.4 List of abbreviations
