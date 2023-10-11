Smart Plug Market Size to Grow USD 7336.4 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.6% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Plug Market is Segmented by Type (Bluetooth-Type, Wi-Fi-Type), by Application (Household Use, Commercial Use, Industrial Use): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029. It is Published in Valuates Reports Under the Category of Computers & Electronics .

Global Smart Plugs market is projected to reach USD 7336.4 Million in 2029, increasing from USD 3523 Million in 2022, with a CAGR of 10.6% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Smart Plugs Market:

The Smart Plugs market is expected to increase as a result of the increasing usage of smart devices in both domestic and commercial settings, the rapid uptake of new technologies, and people's improved standard of life.

Get Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-31Z1015/Global_Smart_Plug

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE SMART PLUG MARKET:

There is an increasing need for energy-efficient solutions due to growing concerns about sustainability and energy conservation. With the aid of smart plugs, customers can keep an eye on and manage the energy usage of their gadgets, lowering their electricity costs and carbon footprints. The increased emphasis on energy saving is what motivates people to use Smart Plugs in their homes and places of work. Even when users are away from home, smart plugs provide the ease of remote control of appliances and gadgets. The ability to remotely control devices, whether it be to switch off lights, manage home security systems, or plan appliance usage, is a compelling factor in the growing popularity of the Smart Plugs market.

Because they are frequently among the least expensive and most accessible smart devices, smart plugs are a popular starting point for customers exploring smart home technologies. This accessibility promotes acceptance and furthers the Smart Plugs market development.

The sector is expanding its market share due to increased customer attention on smart device adoption, rising Internet of Things (IoT) device penetration, and rising smartphone penetration. According to estimates, smart plugs can help reduce energy usage by turning off linked devices when they are not in use. As consumer requirements change, the market is characterized by continual technical innovation. Some of the most recent developments in the sector include intelligent gadgets, the Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The increased demand for smart plugs in the U.S. is the primary driver of advancements and developments.

In the past ten years, connected plug systems have been a significant part of the intelligent and digital transformation of contemporary buildings and towns. Due to the rising usage of the Internet of things and linked devices in global smart city initiatives, this trend is anticipated to persist during the projected period. The maintenance and energy expenses of the plug system are expected to be reduced by 40% in a single year with the use of smart linked plugs and control systems in smart city projects. This element will also enhance good environmental effects. The majority of modern smart cities have been utilizing Internet of Things sensors to upgrade their current retrofit systems or add linked plugs and control systems.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-31Z1015/global-smart-plug

SMART PLUG MARKET SHARE

In terms of the worldwide market for smart plugs, the Americas is one of the areas that is expanding the quickest and will do so over the anticipated time frame as well. The region's strong acceptance of technologically sophisticated items among consumers and the average disposable income of the populace are two of the key reasons driving the adoption of smart plugs.

Get Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-31Z1015/Global_Smart_Plug

Key Players:

Belkin

Etekcity

EDIMAX

Insteon

D-Link

BULL

Haier

Media

Grid Connect(ConnectSense)

SDI Technologies(IHom)

Panasonic

Samsung

TP-Link

Leviton

ISmartAlarm

Broadlink

Koogeek

Wyze

Xiaomi

Nyrius

Konke

Shenzhen Orvibo Electronics

Get Customized Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-31Z1015/Global_Smart_Plug

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-31Z1015&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- Home Smart Plug market is projected to reach USD 3604.6 million in 2029, increasing from USD 1468 million in 2022, with a CAGR of 13.8% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Smart Outlet market is projected to grow from USD 1104.9 million in 2023 to USD 2533.2 million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.8% during the forecast period.

- Smart-connected Power Plug Socket market is projected to grow from USD 100.6 million in 2023 to USD 131.3 million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period.

- Wireless Smart Plug Market

- Outdoor Smart Plug Market

- Wired Smart Plug Market

- Dual Outlet Smart Plug Market

- Smart Plug for Personal Use Market

- Outdoor WiFi Smart Plug Market

- Smart Power Plug Market

- Plug-In Smart Outlet Market

- Plug-In Smart Power Socket Market

- Electronic Timer Plug Market

- Home Smart Socket Market

- Smart Work Light Market

- Bluetooth Headphones market is projected to reach USD 46360 million in 2029, increasing from USD 21180 million in 2022, with a CAGR of 11.7% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Consumer Electronics Market Revenue is about USD 850 Billion in 2021, projected to have a CAGR 5.1% in the following five years.

- The global mobile phone accessories market size was valued at USD 224.69 Billion in 2018, and is projected to reach at USD 284.06 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026.

- Pro AV market is projected to reach USD 3559.3 million in 2029, increasing from USD 2677.7 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 4.1% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Audio Visual Equipment Rental Market

- Digital Signal Processors market is projected to grow from USD 5043 million in 2023 to USD 6643.1 million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the forecast period.

- Digital Transformation market is projected to reach USD 966420 Million by 2028 from an estimated USD 464190 Million in 2022, at a CAGR of 13.0% during 2023 and 2028.

- WiFi Interceptor Market

- Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 Router Market

- Wireless Bluetooth Headphones market size was USD 9220 Million and it is expected to reach USD 18680 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 10.6% during 2021-2027.

- 3PL for Consumer Electronics Market

- E-Commerce Electronics Market

- Power Electronics market is projected to reach USD 43460 million in 2029, increasing from USD 34010 million in 2022, with a CAGR of 3.1% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Electronic Special Diborane (B2H6) Market

- Electronic Special Germane (GeH4) Market

- The Test and Measurement Equipment market is projected to reach USD 18710 million in 2029, increasing from USD 11810 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 6.4% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Semiconductor OHT Market CAGR will be 9.6% during 2023 to 2029.

Click here to see related reports on Smart plug market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatespins/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/1

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/2

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/3

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports