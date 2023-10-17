Smart Plug Market size to increase by USD 7.48 billion between 2022 to 2027| BroadLink, ConnectSense, D Link Corp. and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart Plug Market size is expected to grow by USD 7.48 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 29.7% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's market analysis. The use of connectivity as a differentiating feature by manufacturers is notably driving the smart plug market. However, factors such as lack of technological awareness hindering mass adoption of smart plugs may impede market growth. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the smart plug market including BroadLink, ConnectSense, D Link Corp., EDIMAX Technology Co. Ltd., Halonix Technologies Pvt Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., Indiegogo Inc., Insteon Technologies LLC, ITEAD Intelligent Systems Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Revogi Innovation Co. Ltd., Satechi LLC, Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd., TP Link Corp. Ltd., Vesync Co. Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd. Buy the report now for detailed company information

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Plug Market 2023-2027

Smart Plug Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

BroadLink: The company offers smart plug such as BroadLink SP4D smart plug socket that supports both 2.4G and 5G dual band WiFi.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market

Smart Plug Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Residential

Commercial

Connectivity

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

and South America

The residential segment is anticipated to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. A prominent driver behind this expansion is the rising demand for smart appliances. The middle-class population is increasingly embracing smart plugs as a more affordable alternative to integrated smart appliances, which tend to be expensive. This shift towards smart plugs is a cost-effective choice for many consumers.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.

Smart Plug Market 2023-2027: Geographical Analysis

North America is expected to play a substantial role, accounting for 31% of the global market's growth during the forecast period. A factor driving the expansion of the global smart plug market in North America is the increasing embrace of smart homes in the region. The United States, in particular, stands out as the primary North American country with the highest adoption of smart plugs.

Smart Plug Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart plug market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart plug market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart plug market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of smart plug market companies

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by End-User Market Segmentation by Connectivity Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

