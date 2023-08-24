Smart Pole Market to grow by USD 12.48 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Multiple functionalities of smart pole boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart pole market is set to grow by USD 12.48 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 16.74% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a smart pole that enables multiple functionalities. Smart lighting solutions play a crucial role in the intelligent transformation of cities globally. The main advantage of LED lights in smart poles is that they can save almost 40% of energy when compared to conventional street lights. Some of the other features of smart poles include auto-dimming that adapts light illusion as per the surrounding light. Hence, the adoption of smart poles can save up to 50% of the overall cost. Thus, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. -Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

The report on the smart pole market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The growing number of smart cities is a primary trend shaping the global smart pole market during the forecast period.

High costs associated with smart poles are a significant challenge hindering the market growth during the forecast period. Smart poles are an essential part of smart cities. However, the installation of smart poles requires a high investment. For instance, the average cost of a smart pole is approximately USD14000, and installation costs can range from USD 500 and USD 1000. As a result, the installation of smart poles is expensive for the government and municipalities, which is negatively impacting the market. Furthermore, the repair cost of smart poles is high as they are complex in nature. Additionally, there is a lack of skilled technicians in developing countries for the repairing of smart poles. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Smart Pole Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This smart pole market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (retrofit installations and new installations), product (component, software, and services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the retrofit installations segment is significant during the forecast period. Retrofit installations segment comprises the upgrade of existing conventional street light poles with smart poles. The degradation of several smart poles across the world is fuelling the growth of the retrofit installation segment. Additionally, existing streetlights offer retrofit installation utilizing smart poles, resulting in the growth of this segment. There is an increasing adoption of smart poles in several regions of Europe and Middle East Africa where there is lower LED perforation. Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Acuity Brands Inc.

Eaton Corp. Plc

ELKO EP Holding SE

General Electric Co.

Goldspar Australia Pty Ltd.

Hubbell Inc.

Itron Inc.

Jaquar Group

Koninklijke Philips NV

Lumca Inc.

Mobile Pro Systems

Norsk Hydro ASA

OMNIFLOW SA

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Shanghai Sansi Electronic Engineering Technology Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

Signify NV

Sunna Design SA

Valmont Industries Inc.

Wipro Ltd.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Acuity Brands Inc: The company offers smart poles with controlled brightness and dimming, wifi transmitters, weather stations, emergency buttons, and cameras.

The company offers smart poles with controlled brightness and dimming, wifi transmitters, weather stations, emergency buttons, and cameras. ELKO EP Holding SE: The company offers smart pole solutions such as weather stations, emergency buttons, cameras, backlit info panels, various sensors, and WiFi transmitters.

The company offers smart pole solutions such as weather stations, emergency buttons, cameras, backlit info panels, various sensors, and WiFi transmitters. Goldspar Australia Pty Ltd: The company offers smart pole solutions under the brand name of Multipole such as 240S SERIES.

The network access control (NAC) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 27.79% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 21,532.61 million. This network access control (NAC) market report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premises and cloud), product (hardware, software, and services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Penetration of wireless network infrastructure is the key factor driving the growth of the market.

The home security system market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.33% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 24.84 billion. This home security system market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (video surveillance system, alarm system, and access control system), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). One of the key factors driving the home security system market growth is the growth of DIY home security systems.

Smart Pole Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.74% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12,481.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 15.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acuity Brands Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, ELKO EP Holding SE, General Electric Co., Goldspar Australia Pty Ltd., Hubbell Inc., Itron Inc., Jaquar Group, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lumca Inc., Mobile Pro Systems, Norsk Hydro ASA, OMNIFLOW SA, Renesas Electronics Corp., Shanghai Sansi Electronic Engineering Technology Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Signify NV, Sunna Design SA, Valmont Industries Inc., and Wipro Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Size

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

