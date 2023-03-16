Smart Poles Market to Reach $35.9 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 17.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growing need for a well-established infrastructure for proper traffic management, an increase in the use of connected devices and cutting-edge technologies, and the growing demand for lessening traffic congestion and energy-efficient lighting drive the global smart poles market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Smart Poles Market by Type of Hardware (Lighting Lamp, Pole Bracket and Pole Body, Communication Device, Controller, Others), by Products (Hardware, Software, Services), by Installation (New Installation, Retrofit), by Application (Highways and Roadways, Public Places, Railways and Harbors): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031"According to the report, the global smart poles industry was valued at $7.1 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $35.9 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 17.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8824

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The rise in the need for a well-established and resilient infrastructure for proper traffic management, an increase in the use of connected devices and cutting-edge technologies, the ability of smart poles to lessen collisions and traffic congestion, and the rising demand for energy-efficient lighting propel the smart poles market. However, privacy concerns and the high cost of installation and maintenance associated with smart poles are likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, an increase in smart city initiatives will present new growth opportunities for the global market in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic caused several issues in the smart pole market. The shutdown of businesses, supply chain disruptions, the closing of manufacturing facilities, and a global economic recession ultimately reduced the need for smart poles.

For instance, many construction projects were delayed or cancelled due to a lack of workforce and availability of raw materials.

However, the market has gained momentum with the easing of restrictions and the pandemic situation improving.

The Lighting Lamp Segment to Dominate the Market during the Forecast Period

Based on type of hardware, the lighting lamp segment contributed to the largest share of more than one-third of the global smart poles market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is owing to the growing need for smart city infrastructure and energy-efficient and environmentally friendly lighting solutions. The communication device segment, on the other hand, is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 18.4% from 2022 to 2031. The operations of a smart pole may be observed and remotely managed through various communication devices.

The Hardware Segment to Maintain its Leadership During the Forecast Period

Based on products, the hardware segment grabbed the highest share of nearly half of the overall smart poles market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Many smart poles are equipped with hardware such as air quality sensors to track rising pollution levels. In addition, the CCTV cameras can also be attached to smart poles. However, the software segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 18.4% from 2022 to 2031. Real-time data from smart poles software can enhance parking and traffic management, resulting in less traffic and pollution.

Buy This Report (280 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/3LphLXO

The Highways and Roadways Segment to Maintain A Progressive Growth during the Forecast Period

Based on application, the highways and roadways segment grabbed the highest share of nearly half of the overall smart poles market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. One of the key drivers projected to fuel the segment's growth is the rise in the number of smart roads being constructed globally. However, the public places segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 18.4% from 2022 to 2031. Smart poles can help wireless operators rapidly and easily densify their network coverage and enhance capacity in congested public spaces.

North America to Achieve the Largest Revenue by 2031

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global smart poles market and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast timeframe. This is owing to the demand for smart city solutions, increased urbanization, and rising investments in clean energy and smart grid technology in the region. However, the market in LAMEA is likely to show the fastest CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. This is because many countries in this region are focusing on the enhancement of their existing lighting infrastructure by implementing energy-efficient lighting systems.

Leading Market Players

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

GE Lighting Co. Ltd.

Hubbell Incorporated

Cree, Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Sunna Design

Mobile Pro Systems

Goldspar Australia Pty. Ltd.

Virtual Extension Ltd.

The report analyzes these key players of the global smart poles market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-poles-market/purchase-options

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the smart poles market analysis and smart poles market outlook from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global smart poles market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Smart Poles Market Key Segments:

Type of Hardware

Lighting Lamp

Pole Bracket and Pole Body

Communication Device

Controller

Others

Installation

New Installation

Retrofit

Products

Hardware

Software

Services

Application

Highways and Roadways

Public Places

Railways and Harbors

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe (UK, Germany , France , Rest of Europe )

(UK, , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , Africa )

Buy this Research Report @ https://bit.ly/42f30g9

Trending Reports in Semiconductor Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Intelligent Lighting Controls Market Trends, Analytics and Statistics

Europe and Middle East Industrial & Commercial LED Lighting Market Manufacturer, Report to 2031

Planar Lightwave Circuit Splitter Market Size, Share | Industry Trends

Electroluminscent Display Market Insight and Trends 2031

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/semiconductor-and-electronics

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research