Smart railway systems market size to grow by USD 20,129.36 million between 2022 and 2027; Adoption of IoT and big data to drive efficiency to be a key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the smart railway systems market , and it is expected to grow by USD 20,129.36 million between 2022 and 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 12.59% during the forecast period. This report aid business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that also includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. Download the Latest Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Railway Systems Market

The adoption of IoT and big data driving efficiency is identified as the key trend in the market. Railways generate a large volume of data, which can be used to improve passenger safety and the efficiency of operations. With the adoption of smart railway systems, the need for big data and IoT to improve operational efficiency is increasing. IoT and big data can be used to reduce sudden downtime and improve business planning based on actual and real-time data. Location and detection systems inform drivers about the position of other trains. This reduces the cases of collision and allows trains to efficiently and safely operate in proximity. Also, the use of IoT allows remote monitoring of various operations and highlights potential problems when the train is running. Many such operational benefits will foster the growth of the market.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., ALSTOM SA, Atos SE, Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Digi International Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Indra Sistemas SA, International Business Machines Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nokia Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Teleste Corp., Thales Group, Trimble Inc., and ZTE Corp. are some of the major market participants.

Although the expansion of railways to address efficiency and environmental concerns will offer immense growth opportunities, investments in initial infrastructure will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growth of the market is driven by the expansion of railways to address efficiency and environmental concerns. Growing environmental concerns have increased the preference for railway transportation. Railways have lower emissions when compared with other modes of transport. The efficiency of railways can be further improved by incorporating smart technologies that can control and reduce emissions and the amount of noise generated. These factors have created the need for capacity expansion, which is leading to the modernization of railway stations and the introduction of new trains. This will increase the demand for smart railway systems, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Smart Railway Systems Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Solutions



Components



Services

Type

Passenger Information System



Rail And Freight Operations Management System



Smart Ticketing System



Rail Analytics System



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

The market growth in the solutions segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment includes solutions such as passenger information systems, advanced safety monitoring systems, rail communication and network systems, cargo information systems, analytics systems, and intelligent ticketing systems. The demand for these solutions is increasing, with the growing demand for efficient and safe transportation services. In addition, increased online ticket bookings and the demand for real-time updates on train operations are driving the growth of the segment.

Europe will account for 30% of the market growth during the forecast period. Growing traffic congestion has increased the demand for efficient transportation modes such as railways in Europe. Environmental concerns and the growing focus on decarbonization have also increased the use of public transport services. This has led to the adoption of railways as the preferred mode of transport in the region. In addition, the strong presence of OEMs and vendors of smart railway systems will drive the growth of the smart railway systems market in Europe during the forecast period.

Learn more market insights and stay ahead in the future of market research, download a

sample report

Smart Railway Systems Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our smart railway systems market report covers the following areas:

Smart Railway Systems Market 2023-2027: Major Challenge

The requirement for higher investments in initial infrastructure will challenge the growth of the market. It requires significant investments to deploy smart railway systems, as it involves the use of advanced technologies. In addition, the payback period for such projects is long and is characterized by substantial cash inflow. Hence, most of the railway projects are undertaken by governments in association with private entities. Besides, the deployment of smart railway networks requires a wired Ethernet network, which further increases installation costs. Thus, the high installation costs associated with smart railway systems will hinder the growth of the market.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Smart Railway Systems Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Smart Railway Systems Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Smart Railway Systems Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

ALSTOM SA

Atos SE

Capgemini Service SAS

Cisco Systems Inc.

Digi International Inc.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Indra Sistemas SA

International Business Machines Corp.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nokia Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Get pro-business intelligence and instant lifetime access to 17,000+ market research

reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Smart Railway Systems Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart railway systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart railway systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart railway systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart railway systems market vendors

Related Reports:

The connected rail solutions market 's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.34% and the market share will increase by USD 37.25 billion from 2021 to 2026. The increasing adoption of technologically advanced connected devices is notably driving the connected rail solutions market growth, although factors such as the high cost of implementation may impede the market growth.

The intelligent traffic management market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.23% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 13,779.4 million. The increasing demand for AI-based smart traffic solutions is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of maintenance may impede the market growth.

Smart Railway Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.59% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 20129.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 12.27 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 30% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., ALSTOM SA, Atos SE, Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Digi International Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Indra Sistemas SA, International Business Machines Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nokia Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Teleste Corp., Thales Group, Trimble Inc., and ZTE Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and the market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global smart railway systems market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global smart railway systems market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Components - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Components - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Components - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Components - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Components - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Passenger information system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Passenger information system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Passenger information system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Passenger information system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Passenger information system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Rail and freight operations management system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Rail and freight operations management system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rail and freight operations management system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Rail and freight operations management system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rail and freight operations management system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Smart ticketing system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Smart ticketing system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Smart ticketing system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Smart ticketing system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Smart ticketing system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Rail analytics system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Rail analytics system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Rail analytics system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Rail analytics system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Rail analytics system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 72: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 74: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 75: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 77: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 115: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 117: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 118: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 119: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 120: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 121: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 122: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 123: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 124: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 125: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 126: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 127: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 ALSTOM SA

Exhibit 131: ALSTOM SA - Overview



Exhibit 132: ALSTOM SA - Business segments



Exhibit 133: ALSTOM SA - Key news



Exhibit 134: ALSTOM SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: ALSTOM SA - Segment focus

12.5 Atos SE

Exhibit 136: Atos SE - Overview



Exhibit 137: Atos SE - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Atos SE - Key news



Exhibit 139: Atos SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Atos SE - Segment focus

12.6 Capgemini Service SAS

Exhibit 141: Capgemini Service SAS - Overview



Exhibit 142: Capgemini Service SAS - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Capgemini Service SAS - Key news



Exhibit 144: Capgemini Service SAS - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Capgemini Service SAS - Segment focus

12.7 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 146: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 151: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 152: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 154: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.9 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 156: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 159: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 161: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 164: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Indra Sistemas SA

Exhibit 166: Indra Sistemas SA - Overview



Exhibit 167: Indra Sistemas SA - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Indra Sistemas SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Indra Sistemas SA - Segment focus

12.12 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 170: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 171: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 172: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 173: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 175: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 176: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 177: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 178: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 179: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

12.14 Siemens AG

Exhibit 180: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 181: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 182: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 183: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 184: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12.15 Teleste Corp.

Exhibit 185: Teleste Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 186: Teleste Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 187: Teleste Corp. - Key offerings

12.16 Thales Group

Exhibit 188: Thales Group - Overview



Exhibit 189: Thales Group - Business segments



Exhibit 190: Thales Group - Key news



Exhibit 191: Thales Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 192: Thales Group - Segment focus

12.17 ZTE Corp.

Exhibit 193: ZTE Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 194: ZTE Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 195: ZTE Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 196: ZTE Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 197: ZTE Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 198: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 199: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 200: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 201: Research methodology



Exhibit 202: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 203: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 204: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio