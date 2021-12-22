Smart Retail Technologies and Global Markets 2021-2026: A $68.8 Billion Market by 2026 with a CAGR of 24.9% Forecast During 2021-2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Retail: Technologies and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Smart retail technologies provide faster, smarter, safer and more convenient services to shoppers. In addition to improving customer experience, these services accelerate inventory management and enhance store operations. Technologies such as AI, AR, VR and IoT are encouraging the implementation of smart retail applications and propelling the market growth.

The deployment of robots and automation in stores and warehouses to optimize processes is one of the major factors driving the growth of this market. Moreover, in-store mobile marketing is becoming increasingly more sophisticated, and it is being used by retailers around the globe. Smartphone use is becoming a disruptor, and retailers are embracing it to usher in sales by making the shopper's experience more efficient. Retailers are investing in innovation that can help them better engage and interact with customers.

In this report, the global market for smart retail technology market is segmented by application, technology, system and geography. In terms of application, the market is categorized into promotional advertising, in-store experience, check-out solutions and others. In-store experience platforms include smart fitting rooms, customer experience/engagement through the use of technologies, electronic shelf labels (ESLs), robotics, intelligent retail-Fi, smart vending machines and shelves, electronic article surveillance (EAS), smart mirrors, and AR and VR tours.

In this report, the global market for smart retail technologies is segmented by application, system, technology, and geography. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data and revenue forecasts for 2021 through 2026. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenues of providers of smart retail solutions.

Key Figures

The global market for smart retail technologies is forecast to grow from $22.6 billion in 2021 to $68.8 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.9% for the period of 2021-2026.

in 2021 to by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.9% for the period of 2021-2026. The North American smart retail technologies market is forecast grow from $9.4 billion in 2021 to $28.6 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.0% for the period of 2021-2026.

in 2021 to by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.0% for the period of 2021-2026. The European smart retail technologies market should grow from $6.9 billion in 2021 to $20.2 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9% for the period of 2021-2026.

The Report Includes

53 data tables and 11 additional tables

An updated review of the global market for smart retail technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, 2022 and 2024, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the smart retail market size (in USD millions), and corresponding market share analysis by system component, application, technology, retailer size, and geography

Latest information on major market dynamics (DROs), recent developments, technology updates, industry structure, regulatory scenario, and other significant factors affecting the smart retail applications market growth

Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada , Mexico , China , India , Japan , South Korea , France , Germany , U.K., and other emerging economies in the smart retail market

, , , , , , , , U.K., and other emerging economies in the smart retail market A look at the major steps taken to improve customer experience and efficient management of business operations and insights into government initiatives to boost economies

Insight into the recent industry strategies, M&A deals of key players operating within the global market; their key competitive landscape and company share analysis

Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the market for smart retail technologies

Profile descriptions of the leading smart retail industry players, including Amazon.com Inc., Google Inc., Intel Corp., Microsoft, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Cisco Systems Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Future of Smart Retail

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Impact of COVID on the Market for Smart Retail Technologies

Smart Retail Use Cases

Amazon

Home Depot

Sephora

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by System Component

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Technology

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Retailer Size

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Major Players in the Market

Amazon.Com, Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Google Inc.

IBM Corp.

Intel Corp.

Microsoft

Ncr Corp.

Nvidia

Nxp Semiconductors N.V.

Ptc Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Other Key Players

Bosch Group

Broadcom Ltd.

Caper Ai

Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

First Data Corp.

Infineon Technologies Ag

Intellivision

Lg Display

Par Technology

Pricer Ab

Probiz Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Standard Cognition

Texas Instruments

Trigo

Verifone Inc.

Zensors

Zippin

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k2mvbu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets