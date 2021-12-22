Smart Retail Technologies and Global Markets 2021-2026: A $68.8 Billion Market by 2026 with a CAGR of 24.9% Forecast During 2021-2026

Dec 22, 2021, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Retail: Technologies and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Smart retail technologies provide faster, smarter, safer and more convenient services to shoppers. In addition to improving customer experience, these services accelerate inventory management and enhance store operations. Technologies such as AI, AR, VR and IoT are encouraging the implementation of smart retail applications and propelling the market growth.
The deployment of robots and automation in stores and warehouses to optimize processes is one of the major factors driving the growth of this market. Moreover, in-store mobile marketing is becoming increasingly more sophisticated, and it is being used by retailers around the globe. Smartphone use is becoming a disruptor, and retailers are embracing it to usher in sales by making the shopper's experience more efficient. Retailers are investing in innovation that can help them better engage and interact with customers.
In this report, the global market for smart retail technology market is segmented by application, technology, system and geography. In terms of application, the market is categorized into promotional advertising, in-store experience, check-out solutions and others. In-store experience platforms include smart fitting rooms, customer experience/engagement through the use of technologies, electronic shelf labels (ESLs), robotics, intelligent retail-Fi, smart vending machines and shelves, electronic article surveillance (EAS), smart mirrors, and AR and VR tours.
In this report, the global market for smart retail technologies is segmented by application, system, technology, and geography. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data and revenue forecasts for 2021 through 2026. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenues of providers of smart retail solutions.
Key Figures
- The global market for smart retail technologies is forecast to grow from $22.6 billion in 2021 to $68.8 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.9% for the period of 2021-2026.
- The North American smart retail technologies market is forecast grow from $9.4 billion in 2021 to $28.6 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.0% for the period of 2021-2026.
- The European smart retail technologies market should grow from $6.9 billion in 2021 to $20.2 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9% for the period of 2021-2026.
The Report Includes
- 53 data tables and 11 additional tables
- An updated review of the global market for smart retail technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, 2022 and 2024, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation and forecast the smart retail market size (in USD millions), and corresponding market share analysis by system component, application, technology, retailer size, and geography
- Latest information on major market dynamics (DROs), recent developments, technology updates, industry structure, regulatory scenario, and other significant factors affecting the smart retail applications market growth
- Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, China, India, Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, U.K., and other emerging economies in the smart retail market
- A look at the major steps taken to improve customer experience and efficient management of business operations and insights into government initiatives to boost economies
- Insight into the recent industry strategies, M&A deals of key players operating within the global market; their key competitive landscape and company share analysis
- Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the market for smart retail technologies
- Profile descriptions of the leading smart retail industry players, including Amazon.com Inc., Google Inc., Intel Corp., Microsoft, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Cisco Systems Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Future of Smart Retail
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Impact of COVID on the Market for Smart Retail Technologies
- Smart Retail Use Cases
- Amazon
- Home Depot
- Sephora
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by System Component
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Technology
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Retailer Size
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Major Players in the Market
- Amazon.Com, Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Google Inc.
- IBM Corp.
- Intel Corp.
- Microsoft
- Ncr Corp.
- Nvidia
- Nxp Semiconductors N.V.
- Ptc Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Other Key Players
- Bosch Group
- Broadcom Ltd.
- Caper Ai
- Diebold Nixdorf Inc.
- First Data Corp.
- Infineon Technologies Ag
- Intellivision
- Lg Display
- Par Technology
- Pricer Ab
- Probiz Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Standard Cognition
- Texas Instruments
- Trigo
- Verifone Inc.
- Zensors
- Zippin
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k2mvbu
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article