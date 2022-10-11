Smart Rings Market Size to Grow by USD 27.69 Million; The Multiple Applications of Smart Rings to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart rings market will be driven by factors such as the multiple applications of smart rings. Smart rings can be used to unlock doors, monitor sleep patterns, and make payments. Significantly, vendors are expected to develop smart rings into utility devices with increased functionalities that can drive the market during the forecast period. The global smart rings market size is expected to grow by USD 27.69 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 20.89% during the forecast period.

Download Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Rings Market 2022-2026

Smart Rings Market 2022-2026: Trends and Challenges

The popularity of wearable devices as payment methods is one of the key smart rings market trends fueling the market growth. The growing adoption of contactless payment options is increasing the number of partnerships among market participants to facilitate the use of wearable devices for payment. Vendors from various sectors, such as retail and clothing, are partnering with payment service providers so that they can accept contactless payments through wearable devices. Hence, the growing preference for contactless payments through wearables devices and the rapid adoption of contactless payment terminals across the world is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The presence of alternatives is one of the key factors challenging the smart rings market growth. A smartwatch is a digital device that offers numerous functionalities, such as making calls, messaging, and health monitoring, by tracking the steps taken, calories burned, heart rate, and sleep patterns. It provides customers with quick access to several apps on their smartphones. The smartwatch market accounts for a major share of wearable technology. Vendors such as Apple Inc. (Apple), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Samsung), Garmin Ltd. (Garmin), and Fitbit (owned by Alphabet Inc.) are dominant players in the market. Thus, the presence of such alternatives will challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Smart Rings Market 2022-2026: Application

By Application, the market has been segmented into notifications, security, payment, health and wellness, and data transfer. The smart rings market share growth in the notifications segment will be significant during the forecast period. Wearing a smart ring can give notifications from messaging and social media apps. Smart rings grant easy digital access without the need to constantly hold a mobile device. Typically, notifications include text messages, calls, calendar entries, and app notifications. Smart rings generally vibrate or flash a color to highlight notifications. Such factors of notifications will drive market growth in the forecasted period.

Smart Rings Market 2022-2026: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. 34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of new technologies by consumers will facilitate the smart rings market growth in North America over the forecast period. To know more about the segment, View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Smart Rings Market 2022-2026: Companies Covered

Circular SAS

Contecto

E SENSES

Fujitsu Ltd.

Haltian Oy

iQibla LLC

Jakcom Technology Co. Ltd.

K Wearables Ltd.

Logbar Inc.

McLear Ltd.

Origami Group Ltd.

Oura Health Ltd.

Proxy

Rajmall Inventives Pvt. Ltd.

Ringly Inc.

SLEEPON

TheTouch X s.r.o.

Tokenize Inc.

Ultrahuman Healthcare Pvt Ltd

Vigofere Oy

Smart Rings Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist in smart rings market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart rings market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart rings market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart rings market, vendors

Related Reports:

Smart Rings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.89% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 27.69 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Circular SAS, Contecto, E SENSES, Fujitsu Ltd., Haltian Oy, iQibla LLC, Jakcom Technology Co. Ltd., K Wearables Ltd., Logbar Inc., McLear Ltd., Origami Group Ltd., Oura Health Ltd., Proxy, Rajmall Inventives Pvt. Ltd., Ringly Inc., SLEEPON, TheTouch X s.r.o., Tokenize Inc., Ultrahuman Healthcare Pvt Ltd, and Vigofere Oy Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Notifications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Notifications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Notifications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Notifications - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Notifications - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Security - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Security - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Security - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Security - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Security - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Payment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Payment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Payment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Payment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Payment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Health and wellness - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Health and wellness - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Health and wellness - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Health and wellness - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Health and wellness - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Data transfer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 45: Chart on Data transfer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Data transfer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Data transfer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Data transfer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 50: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

6.3 Bluetooth-enabled smart rings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Bluetooth-enabled smart rings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Bluetooth-enabled smart rings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Bluetooth-enabled smart rings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Bluetooth-enabled smart rings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 NFC-enabled smart rings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on NFC-enabled smart rings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on NFC-enabled smart rings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on NFC-enabled smart rings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on NFC-enabled smart rings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 108: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 112: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Haltian Oy

Exhibit 119: Haltian Oy - Overview



Exhibit 120: Haltian Oy - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Haltian Oy - Key offerings

11.4 Jakcom Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Jakcom Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Jakcom Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Jakcom Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.5 Logbar Inc.

Exhibit 125: Logbar Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Logbar Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Logbar Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 McLear Ltd.

Exhibit 128: McLear Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: McLear Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: McLear Ltd. - Key offerings

11.7 Oura Health Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Oura Health Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Oura Health Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Oura Health Ltd. - Key offerings

11.8 Proxy

Exhibit 134: Proxy - Overview



Exhibit 135: Proxy - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Proxy - Key offerings

11.9 Rajmall Inventives Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Rajmall Inventives Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Rajmall Inventives Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Rajmall Inventives Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.10 Ringly Inc.

Exhibit 140: Ringly Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Ringly Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Ringly Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 TheTouch X s.r.o.

Exhibit 143: TheTouch X s.r.o. - Overview



Exhibit 144: TheTouch X s.r.o. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: TheTouch X s.r.o. - Key offerings

11.12 Ultrahuman Healthcare Pvt Ltd

Exhibit 146: Ultrahuman Healthcare Pvt Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 147: Ultrahuman Healthcare Pvt Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Ultrahuman Healthcare Pvt Ltd - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 149: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 150: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 151: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 152: Research methodology



Exhibit 153: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 154: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 155: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio