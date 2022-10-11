Smart Rings Market Size to Grow by USD 27.69 Million; The Multiple Applications of Smart Rings to Drive Growth - Technavio

Oct 11, 2022, 04:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart rings market will be driven by factors such as the multiple applications of smart rings. Smart rings can be used to unlock doors, monitor sleep patterns, and make payments. Significantly, vendors are expected to develop smart rings into utility devices with increased functionalities that can drive the market during the forecast period. The global smart rings market size is expected to grow by USD 27.69 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 20.89% during the forecast period.
The popularity of wearable devices as payment methods is one of the key smart rings market trends fueling the market growth. The growing adoption of contactless payment options is increasing the number of partnerships among market participants to facilitate the use of wearable devices for payment. Vendors from various sectors, such as retail and clothing, are partnering with payment service providers so that they can accept contactless payments through wearable devices. Hence, the growing preference for contactless payments through wearables devices and the rapid adoption of contactless payment terminals across the world is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The presence of alternatives is one of the key factors challenging the smart rings market growth. A smartwatch is a digital device that offers numerous functionalities, such as making calls, messaging, and health monitoring, by tracking the steps taken, calories burned, heart rate, and sleep patterns. It provides customers with quick access to several apps on their smartphones. The smartwatch market accounts for a major share of wearable technology. Vendors such as Apple Inc. (Apple), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Samsung), Garmin Ltd. (Garmin), and Fitbit (owned by Alphabet Inc.) are dominant players in the market. Thus, the presence of such alternatives will challenge the market growth during the forecast period.
By Application, the market has been segmented into notifications, security, payment, health and wellness, and data transfer. The smart rings market share growth in the notifications segment will be significant during the forecast period. Wearing a smart ring can give notifications from messaging and social media apps. Smart rings grant easy digital access without the need to constantly hold a mobile device. Typically, notifications include text messages, calls, calendar entries, and app notifications. Smart rings generally vibrate or flash a color to highlight notifications. Such factors of notifications will drive market growth in the forecasted period.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. 34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of new technologies by consumers will facilitate the smart rings market growth in North America over the forecast period. To know more about the segment, View a FREE PDF Sample Report
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in smart rings market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the smart rings market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the smart rings market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart rings market, vendors
|
Smart Rings Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.89%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 27.69 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
20.23
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 34%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and Italy
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Circular SAS, Contecto, E SENSES, Fujitsu Ltd., Haltian Oy, iQibla LLC, Jakcom Technology Co. Ltd., K Wearables Ltd., Logbar Inc., McLear Ltd., Origami Group Ltd., Oura Health Ltd., Proxy, Rajmall Inventives Pvt. Ltd., Ringly Inc., SLEEPON, TheTouch X s.r.o., Tokenize Inc., Ultrahuman Healthcare Pvt Ltd, and Vigofere Oy
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Notifications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Notifications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Notifications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Notifications - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Notifications - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Security - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Security - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Security - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Security - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Security - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Payment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Payment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Payment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Payment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Payment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Health and wellness - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Health and wellness - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Health and wellness - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Health and wellness - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Health and wellness - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Data transfer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Data transfer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Data transfer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Data transfer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Data transfer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Technology
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by Technology
- 6.3 Bluetooth-enabled smart rings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Bluetooth-enabled smart rings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Bluetooth-enabled smart rings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Bluetooth-enabled smart rings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Bluetooth-enabled smart rings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 NFC-enabled smart rings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on NFC-enabled smart rings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on NFC-enabled smart rings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on NFC-enabled smart rings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on NFC-enabled smart rings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Technology
- Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 68: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 76: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 84: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 88: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 96: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 99: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 100: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 103: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 104: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 105: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 107: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 108: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 109: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 111: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.14 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 112: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 117: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 Haltian Oy
- Exhibit 119: Haltian Oy - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Haltian Oy - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: Haltian Oy - Key offerings
- 11.4 Jakcom Technology Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 122: Jakcom Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Jakcom Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 124: Jakcom Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.5 Logbar Inc.
- Exhibit 125: Logbar Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Logbar Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 127: Logbar Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.6 McLear Ltd.
- Exhibit 128: McLear Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 129: McLear Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 130: McLear Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.7 Oura Health Ltd.
- Exhibit 131: Oura Health Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 132: Oura Health Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 133: Oura Health Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.8 Proxy
- Exhibit 134: Proxy - Overview
- Exhibit 135: Proxy - Product / Service
- Exhibit 136: Proxy - Key offerings
- 11.9 Rajmall Inventives Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 137: Rajmall Inventives Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 138: Rajmall Inventives Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 139: Rajmall Inventives Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.10 Ringly Inc.
- Exhibit 140: Ringly Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Ringly Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 142: Ringly Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.11 TheTouch X s.r.o.
- Exhibit 143: TheTouch X s.r.o. - Overview
- Exhibit 144: TheTouch X s.r.o. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 145: TheTouch X s.r.o. - Key offerings
- 11.12 Ultrahuman Healthcare Pvt Ltd
- Exhibit 146: Ultrahuman Healthcare Pvt Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 147: Ultrahuman Healthcare Pvt Ltd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 148: Ultrahuman Healthcare Pvt Ltd - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 149: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 150: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 151: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 152: Research methodology
- Exhibit 153: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 154: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 155: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
