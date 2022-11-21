Smart Robotics Research Study 2022 - How Mobile Robots can Improve Productivity

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Robotics - How Mobile Robots can Improve Productivity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report examines how enterprises and startups are developing and adopting mobile robotics technology across key sectors to improve productivity in the land, water, and air with automated and autonomous features.

Mobile robots are software-controlled machines that leverage mechatronic technologies to identify and move around their environment.

Combining technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) with mechanical robotic elements like legs, tracks, and wheels, these robots are gaining popularity in a variety of commercial sectors. They are finding implementation to help with various job functions and even to perform operations that would be difficult or unsafe for human workers to accomplish. This could eventually help reshape the future of work by enabling humans to focus on more important tasks that require their presence.



Innovations: presents real-world innovation use cases and examples related to mobile robots by companies as well as startups across multiple sectors. It casts light on how tech-enabled innovations are transforming every segment of cross sector use case applications.



Scope

Innovation Insights: innovation examples by each use cases segment of various sectors to present key trends.

Vendor Map: represents a sample list of vendors in each use case highlighted in the report.

Reasons to Buy

No surprise that technology has been a driving force in business transformation for years, but the term 'emerging technologies' has all of the sudden become the key catalyst to drive the next wave of innovation across sectors.

The sense of urgency weighs different across different sectors, where the direct customer-facing sectors are at the forefront compared to other capital-intensive sectors. Companies in one sector can take cues from successful innovations in other sectors to either draw analogies with existing products, services, and processes or transfer strategic approaches for a revolutionary transformation.

Against this backdrop, enterprises need to understand which emerging technologies are impacting their sector and how various companies are implementing them to meet various challenges.

The innovation landscape report in mobile robots by the publisher covers some of the key trends, use cases, and real-world examples related to the implementation of emerging technologies across several cross-sector applications.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction to mobile robots



2. Key vendors by classification



3. Key applications by sector

3.1. Aerospace & Defense

3.2. Agriculture & Forestry

3.3. Automotive

3.4. Construction

3.5. Consumer

3.6. Foodservice

3.7. Healthcare

3.8. Logistics

3.9. Mining

3.10. Oil & Gas

3.11. Packaging

3.12. Power

3.13. Retail

3.14. Travel & Tourism

3.15. Cross sector



4. What is the impact of SLAM on mobile robots?



5. How can RaaS benefit enterprises?



6. Methodology



