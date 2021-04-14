Smart Robots Market to Grow by USD 44.44 billion and Record a CAGR of Almost 26% During 2021-2025|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The smart robots market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the next normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Smart Robots Market Participants:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. offers robots TuMi, GoFa, and other smart robot models.

FANUC Corp.

FANUC Corp. offers SCARA Robot SR-20iA, R-2000iD/210FH with cables embedded and other smart robot models.

Husqvarna AB

Husqvarna AB offers robotic lawnmower HUSQVARNA AUTOMOWER 430X, HUSQVARNA AUTOMOWER 450X

https://www.technavio.com/report/smart-robots-market-industry-analysis

Smart Robots Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The smart robots market is segmented as below:

Product

o Professional Service Robots

o Personal Service Robots

o Collaborative Robots

Geography

o APAC

o North America

o Europe

o South America

o MEA

The smart robots market is driven by the increasing focus of companies on factory automation. In addition, growing government funding for smart robots is expected to trigger the smart robots market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 26% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

