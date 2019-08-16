Smart Roofs Solar, Inc., the 4th Fastest Growing Solar Company in the U.S., Ranks No. 626 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 704 Percent

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Smart Roofs Solar, Inc. is No. 626 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment - its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Smart Roofs Solar is the 16th fastest growing energy firm in the U.S, and the 4th fastest growing solar company in the U.S.

In CT, Smart Roofs Solar is the 5th fastest growing company in any industry in all categories by Inc 5000.

"We are honored to be recognized by Inc. and selected as an Inc. 5000 leader in Renewable Energy. Smart Roofs Solar is building a hugely successful solar power company, one employee and one rooftop at a time," said Joe Chenoweth, CEO of Smart Roofs Solar.

"The secret behind our success is investing in our people, partnerships and always doing the right thing for our commercial customers. Success is found in surrounding yourself with good people. We know that we have the right people in place, and this confirms it," continued Joe.

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 (which are listed online at Inc.com, with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 20) been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 10 to 12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. As always, speakers include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

Smart Roofs Solar, Inc. was founded in 2013. Smart Roofs primarily focuses on Commercial and Industrial (C&I) Solar Development, offering turn key solutions to its clients. Since its inception, Smart Roofs has helped countless businesses and organizations successfully make the move to 100% Green. Smart Roofs was named Connecticut's top performing C&I Solar Developer for 2018 by the State of CT (PACESetter Award) for having the highest impact on the State's clean energy goals. Smart Roofs works hand in hand with the State of CT and the regulating bodies to offer its clients the best clean energy solutions.

