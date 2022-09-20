Smart Room Heater Market to Record a CAGR of 19.96%, Rise of Multifunctional Compact Products to be a Key Trend - Technavio

This report analyzes the smart room heater market by the type (without connectivity and connected) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key trends in the smart room heater market is the rise of multifunctional compact products. Advances in technology have improved product quality and made designs user-friendly. Hence, there is a trend for developing multifunctional compact home automation products with simple programming platforms. These products also reduce electricity consumption. Smart connected devices can calculate electricity consumption and regulate electricity usage based on the requirement. This helps save on utility bills and conserve energy.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Room Heater Market 2022-2026

The global smart room heater market size is expected to grow by USD 1.16 billion between 2021 and 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.96%, according to Technavio's latest market report.

Smart Room Heater Market: Major Segmentation

Based on type, the without connectivity segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the increasing adoption of smart room heaters by residential consumers driven by the changing lifestyles and growing preference for comfort.

Based on geography, Europe accounted for the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the high penetration of smartphones and the Internet in the country are expected to foster the growth of the smart room heater market in Europe.

Smart Room Heater Market: Major Growth Drivers

The smart room heater market will be driven by factors such as innovation in features and user interfaces. The rising living standards and increasing expenditure on technology and connected devices have propelled the demand for smart and advanced appliances. These products enable smart home appliances to be easily accessed through smartphones by using Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. Such innovations in smart room heaters can further drive market growth during the forecast period.

Smart Room Heater Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Crane USA - The company offers Smart Room Heater that includes Comfort Zone 1500 Watt Utility Milkhouse Portable Heater with Thermostat, Crane 10 Personal Ceramic Oscillating Heater, Ceramic Tower Space Heater and Kloudic 600W Desk Ceramic Heater with Tip-over Protection.

The company offers Smart Room Heater that includes Comfort Zone 1500 Watt Utility Milkhouse Portable Heater with Thermostat, Crane 10 Personal Ceramic Oscillating Heater, Ceramic Tower Space Heater and Kloudic 600W Desk Ceramic Heater with Tip-over Protection. De Longhi S.p.A - The company offers Smart Room Heater that includes fan heaters, convector heaters, oil filled radiators, Tower ceramic fan heater, Upright Ceramic Fan heater and Nano Oil filled radiator.

The company offers Smart Room Heater that includes fan heaters, convector heaters, oil filled radiators, Tower ceramic fan heater, Upright Ceramic Fan heater and Nano Oil filled radiator. Dr. Infrared Heater - The company offers Smart Room Heater that includes Electric Space Heaters, Patio Heaters, Unit Heaters, Garage Heaters, Construction Heaters, Bed Bug Heater, and Greenhouse Heaters.

The company offers Smart Room Heater that includes Electric Space Heaters, Patio Heaters, Unit Heaters, Garage Heaters, Construction Heaters, Bed Bug Heater, and Greenhouse Heaters. Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers Smart Room Heater that includes Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde, Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool, Dyson Purifier Cool and Dyson Pure Cool.

The company offers Smart Room Heater that includes Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde, Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool, Dyson Purifier Cool and Dyson Pure Cool. Honeywell International Inc. - The company offers Smart Room Heater that includes Honeywell Heat Bud Ceramic Portable Mini Heater, Surround Digital Fan Forced Heater, EnergySmart Cool Touch Heater, and Ceramic Portable Heater.

Smart Room Heater Market: Reasons to Buy This Report

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart room heater market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart room heater market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart room heater market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart room heater market vendors

Smart Room Heater Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.96% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.84 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bromic Group Pty Ltd., Crane USA, De Longhi S.p.A, Dr. Infrared Heater, Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd., Energy Wise Solutions, Honeywell International Inc., KING ELECTRICAL MFG. Co., Lasko Products LLC, Orient Electric Ltd, Sunbeam Products Inc., SUNHEAT INTERNATIONAL, Supply Chain Sources LLC, and Warmex Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

