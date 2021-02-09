Smart Rx Systems, Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 11th

LUTZ, Fla., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Rx Systems Inc., a private company undertaking its first public offering pursuant to Regulation A Tier II (SRXS), based in Lutz, Florida, is engaged in prescription dispensing at the point-of-care using dispensing robots that are never tired and prescription verification is done using the hardware and software to prevent human touch and contamination. The Company today announced that Santu Rohatgi, Chairman and President, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 11th, at 11 am ET.

DATE: February 11th, 2021

TIME: 11:00 am ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/2KtV6MY

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Ready to activate up to 101 additional licensed pharmacy SmartPharmAssist™ Kiosks as soon as Offering proceeds are available.

5 open now; during 2020 had 3.5 open for last 12 months producing $3 .3mm revenues

.3mm revenues Received SEC 'ready to qualify' letter and will seek qualification soon after FINRA approves Broker Dealer Compensation.

Physicians send the prescriptions electronically to the SmartPharmAssist™ and the Kiosk fulfills the prescription in less than 2 minutes, so the patient has no wait time, and doesn't leave the building.

