SMART SAND, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN THE LYTHAM PARTNERS FALL 2025 INVESTOR CONFERENCE ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2025

News provided by

Smart Sand, Inc.

Sep 23, 2025, 08:00 ET

YARDLEY, Pa., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) ("Smart Sand" or the "Company") announced today that it will participate in a webcast presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Fall 2025 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

Company Webcast

The webcast presentation will take place at 2:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/fall2025/ or directly at https://app.webinar.net/R0oJVXjZLAP. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

Individual Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at [email protected] or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/fall2025invreg/.  

About Smart Sand:

Smart Sand is a fully integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, offering complete mine to wellsite proppant and logistics solutions to our frac sand customers, and a broad offering of products for industrial sand customers. The Company produces low-cost, high quality Northern White sand, which is a premium sand used as a proppant to enhance hydrocarbon recovery rates in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The Company's sand is also a high-quality product used in a variety of industrial applications, including glass, foundry, building products, filtration, geothermal, renewables, ceramics, turf & landscaping, retail, recreation and more. The Company offers logistics solutions to its customers through in-basin transloading terminals and its SmartSystems™ wellsite storage and sand management capabilities. Smart Sand owns and operates premium sand mines and related processing facilities in Wisconsin and Illinois, which have access to four Class I rail lines, allowing the Company to deliver products throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit www.smartsand.com.

Contact:

Lee Beckelman
Phone: (281) 231-2660
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Smart Sand, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Smart Sand, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

Smart Sand, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) (the "Company" or "Smart Sand"), a leading supplier of premium Northern White frac sand and industrial sand and a...
SMART SAND, INC. ANNOUNCES TIMING OF SECOND QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS RELEASE

SMART SAND, INC. ANNOUNCES TIMING OF SECOND QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS RELEASE

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) ("Smart Sand" or the "Company") announced today that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results after...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

Supply Chain/Logistics

Supply Chain/Logistics

Supply Chain/Logistics

Supply Chain/Logistics

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics