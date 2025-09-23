SMART SAND, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN THE LYTHAM PARTNERS FALL 2025 INVESTOR CONFERENCE ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2025

YARDLEY, Pa., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) ("Smart Sand" or the "Company") announced today that it will participate in a webcast presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Fall 2025 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

Company Webcast

The webcast presentation will take place at 2:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/fall2025/ or directly at https://app.webinar.net/R0oJVXjZLAP . The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

Individual Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at [email protected] or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/fall2025invreg/ .

About Smart Sand:

Smart Sand is a fully integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, offering complete mine to wellsite proppant and logistics solutions to our frac sand customers, and a broad offering of products for industrial sand customers. The Company produces low-cost, high quality Northern White sand, which is a premium sand used as a proppant to enhance hydrocarbon recovery rates in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The Company's sand is also a high-quality product used in a variety of industrial applications, including glass, foundry, building products, filtration, geothermal, renewables, ceramics, turf & landscaping, retail, recreation and more. The Company offers logistics solutions to its customers through in-basin transloading terminals and its SmartSystems™ wellsite storage and sand management capabilities. Smart Sand owns and operates premium sand mines and related processing facilities in Wisconsin and Illinois, which have access to four Class I rail lines, allowing the Company to deliver products throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit www.smartsand.com .

Contact:

Lee Beckelman

Phone: (281) 231-2660

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Smart Sand, Inc.