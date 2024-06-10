Smart Security Market size is set to grow by USD 49.20 billion from 2024-2028, Growing number of smart cities worldwide to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart security market size is estimated to grow by USD 49.20 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 19.77% during the forecast period. Growing number of smart cities worldwide is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of iot in video surveillance. However, complex infrastructural requirements poses a challenge. Key market players include ACPL Systems Pvt. Ltd., ADT Inc., Alarm.com Holdings Inc., Alphabet Inc., Anchor Technologies Inc., Comcast Corp., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Integrity Communications Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc., Legrand SA, Netgear Inc., Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp., NRG Energy Inc., Ring LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Smartfrog and Canary Holdings Inc., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Tech Mahindra Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global smart security market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Surveillance systems, Intruder alarms, and Access control systems), End-user (Commercial, Residential, Utility infrastructure, and Government spending and others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled ACPL Systems Pvt. Ltd., ADT Inc., Alarm.com Holdings Inc., Alphabet Inc., Anchor Technologies Inc., Comcast Corp., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Integrity Communications Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc., Legrand SA, Netgear Inc., Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp., NRG Energy Inc., Ring LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Smartfrog and Canary Holdings Inc., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The smart security market is experiencing a significant shift towards IoT technology in video surveillance. IoT-enabled cameras offer real-time footage transmission, integration with other devices, advanced threat detection, cost savings, and remote access. These benefits are driving businesses and organizations to adopt IoT-based security systems for enhanced protection and operational efficiency. The trend is expected to continue, fueling market growth in the forecast period.

The residential and commercial burglaries continue to be a major concern for homeowners. Realtime alarm systems are becoming increasingly popular in the smart security market. These systems use devices such as motion sensors, door and window sensors, and security cameras to detect intrusions. The use of voice recognition technology and facial recognition is also on the rise. Devices can be connected to a central monitoring station for added security.

Security systems can be controlled through smartphones or other devices, providing homeowners with peace of mind. The market for smart security systems is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing demand for advanced security solutions. The use of biometric authentication and the integration of artificial intelligence are expected to be key trends in this market. The importance of device connectivity and the ability to remotely monitor and control systems cannot be overstated. The market for smart security systems offers a range of solutions to meet various budgets and security needs.

Market Challenges

The smart security market faces complex infrastructure demands, including high bandwidth for video surveillance data transmission and archiving. Industries require large storage capacities for analytics, making reliability a priority. Scalability is essential to accommodate increasing smart security needs and surveillance data volumes.

High-quality 4K and ultra-high-definition video content necessitate high bandwidth for data transfer and cloud access. Connectivity issues in ICT infrastructure can negatively impact smart security solutions' operational performance, potentially hindering market growth.

High-quality 4K and ultra-high-definition video content necessitate high bandwidth for data transfer and cloud access. Connectivity issues in ICT infrastructure can negatively impact smart security solutions' operational performance, potentially hindering market growth. The Smart Security Market faces several challenges in the implementation and maintenance of security systems. These include the need for advanced technology to combat new threats, the complexity of integrating various security solutions, and the importance of ensuring user privacy. Additionally, cost and the lack of standardization across different systems can pose significant challenges.

Furthermore, the increasing use of cloud-based solutions and the need for real-time monitoring add to the complexity of the market. To address these challenges, companies must focus on developing user-friendly and cost-effective solutions that can adapt to new threats and integrate seamlessly with existing systems. They must also prioritize data privacy and security to build trust with their customers.

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 Surveillance systems

1.2 Intruder alarms

1.3 Access control systems End-user 2.1 Commercial

2.2 Residential

2.3 Utility infrastructure

2.4 Government spending and others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Surveillance systems- The smart security market's surveillance systems segment experiences growth due to the rising adoption of digital surveillance solutions. This segment comprises cameras, video analytics, storage devices, access control systems, and alarms. Enterprises and governments prefer video surveillance for security purposes, leading to an increase in camera installations worldwide. The shift from analog to digital technology is a significant market trend.

Research Analysis

The Smart Security Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing need for advanced security solutions in various sectors. Biometric access systems and wireless alarms are becoming increasingly popular in both commercial buildings and finance facilities, as well as in smart homes and industrial segments. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning into security systems is revolutionizing the industry, enabling AI-powered security solutions for smart cities and urbanization plans.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is also playing a crucial role in this evolution, with smart surveillance systems and cloud-based security solutions becoming more prevalent. Key technologies include smart city infrastructure, automation, and CO listeners. TerraMaster's Surveillance Manager is an example of an advanced security solution that utilizes these technologies to provide comprehensive security for data centers, enterprises, hospitality centers, warehouses, and other facilities. Smart home devices such as Google Assistants and thermostats are also contributing to the growth of the market.

Market Research Overview

The Smart Security Market encompasses a range of technologies and solutions designed to enhance security measures in various sectors. These include home security systems, commercial security systems, and industrial security systems. Smart security solutions utilize advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, facial recognition, and biometric identification to provide robust security.

They offer features like remote monitoring, real-time alerts, and automated responses to ensure the safety and security of assets. The market is driven by the increasing need for advanced security solutions in the wake of rising security threats and the growing adoption of IoT devices. Additionally, government initiatives and regulations are also fueling the growth of the smart security market.

