Smart security market size to grow by USD 33,670.79 million from 2022 to 2027|Growing number of smart cities boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart security market size is estimated to grow by USD 33,670.79 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.57% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 41%. For more insights on the historic market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Security Market 2023-2027

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Smart Security Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This smart security market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (surveillance systems, intruder alarms, and access control systems), end-user (commercial, residential, utility infrastructure, government spending, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The surveillance systems segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes a variety of products designed to provide advanced security solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Moreover, enterprises and government organizations increasingly opt for video surveillance systems for security and monitoring purposes, which accounts for the rising number of installations of video surveillance cameras worldwide. Hence, such factors are significantly contributing to the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global smart security market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global smart security market.

North America accounts to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region's smart security market refers to the market for advanced security systems that use smart technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) to improve residential, commercial, and industrial properties. Furthermore, there are several products and solutions on the market, such as smart locks, smart cameras, video doorbells, security alarms, access systems, and remote surveillance and monitoring systems. Hence, such factors drive the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise historic market data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Smart Security Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing number of smart cities drives the growth of the smart security market. These solutions require advanced infrastructure, such as bandwidth and video cameras and video surveillance produces a large amount of video data that must be recorded and archived. Along with quality and reliability, intelligent information security solutions must also be scalable according to the demand for intelligent information security and the amount of monitoring data.

Moreover, effective implementation of smart security solutions requires sufficient bandwidth, especially due to the introduction of dedicated cameras that produce 4K and ultra-high definition video content that must be transmitted and archived. Hence, due to such factors, the smart security market is estimated to grow during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing usage of IoT technology is an emerging smart security market trend. The security industry adopts IoT-based monitoring systems that are more efficient and reliable than traditional security systems as technology advances. Moreover, IoT-compatible security cameras can record and send real-time video footage to a central surveillance system over the Internet.

Such cameras can be integrated with other IoT devices, such as motion sensors, access control systems, and alarms, to create a complete security solution. Furthermore, the adoption of IoT-based video surveillance systems is driven by the need for advanced information security solutions that can detect and quickly respond to threats. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the smart security market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The lack of awareness about advanced technologies such as wireless smart video surveillance and IP video surveillance challenges the growth of the smart security market. Also, security compromises can be damaging to organizations. Market vendors need awareness of upcoming technologies through trade shows, seminars and webinars, and other promotional events.

As a result, a lack of awareness has a bad impact on the spread of smart information security solutions and hinders the growth of the market. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Smart Security Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smart security market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the smart security market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the smart security market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smart security market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The automotive smart helmet market size is expected to increase to USD 72.71 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.16%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers automotive smart helmet market segmentation by type (full helmet and half helmet) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increased use of electronic components in the automotive industry and its applications is notably driving the automotive smart helmet market growth.

The automotive smart keys market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.62% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,334.33 million. This automotive smart keys market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (single function and multi-function), technology (remote keyless entry and passive keyless entry), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Rising demand for electric and hybrid vehicles is the key factor driving the growth of the global automotive smart keys market.

Smart security market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.57% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 33,670.79 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.02 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ACPL Systems Pvt. Ltd., ADT INC., Alarm.com Holdings Inc., Alphabet Inc., Anchor Technologies Inc., Comcast Corp., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Integrity Communications Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc, Legrand SA, Netgear Inc., NTT Corp., Ring LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tata Communications Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., and Smartfrog and Canary Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global smart security market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global smart security market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Surveillance systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Surveillance systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Surveillance systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Surveillance systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Surveillance systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Intruder alarms - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Intruder alarms - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Intruder alarms - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Intruder alarms - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Intruder alarms - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Access control systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Access control systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Access control systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Access control systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Access control systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Utility infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Utility infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Utility infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Utility infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Utility infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Government spending and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Government spending and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Government spending and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Government spending and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Government spending and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ACPL Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 123: ACPL Systems Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: ACPL Systems Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: ACPL Systems Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 ADT INC.

Exhibit 126: ADT INC. - Overview

INC. - Overview

Exhibit 127: ADT INC. - Business segments

INC. - Business segments

Exhibit 128: ADT INC. - Key news

INC. - Key news

Exhibit 129: ADT INC. - Key offerings

INC. - Key offerings

Exhibit 130: ADT INC. - Segment focus

12.5 Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 131: Alarm.com Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Alarm.com Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Alarm.com Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Alarm.com Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 135: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Comcast Corp.

Exhibit 140: Comcast Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Comcast Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Comcast Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Comcast Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Comcast Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 145: Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 148: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 151: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Integrity Communications Ltd.

Exhibit 153: Integrity Communications Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Integrity Communications Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Integrity Communications Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 156: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 157: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 159: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Netgear Inc.

Exhibit 161: Netgear Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Netgear Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Netgear Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Netgear Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 NTT Corp.

Exhibit 165: NTT Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 166: NTT Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: NTT Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: NTT Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Ring LLC

Exhibit 169: Ring LLC - Overview



Exhibit 170: Ring LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: Ring LLC - Key offerings

12.15 Smartfrog and Canary Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 172: Smartfrog and Canary Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Smartfrog and Canary Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: Smartfrog and Canary Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Tata Communications Ltd.

Exhibit 175: Tata Communications Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 176: Tata Communications Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 177: Tata Communications Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Tata Communications Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Exhibit 179: Tech Mahindra Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 180: Tech Mahindra Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 181: Tech Mahindra Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 182: Tech Mahindra Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 183: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 184: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 185: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 186: Research methodology



Exhibit 187: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 188: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 189: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio