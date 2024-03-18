Smart Sensors Market worth $136.3 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Smart Sensors market was valued at USD 61.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 136.3 billion by 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Increasing use of smart sensors to meet Industry 4.0 requirements, surging demand for IOT-based devices and consumer electronics and increasing demand for wireless technology to monitor and control security devices are some of the key drivers driving the growth of smart sensors market.

Smart Sensors Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 61.9 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 136.3 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% Forecast Period 2024–2029 Segments Covered By Type, Technology, Network Connectivity, Component, End-user Industry, and Region Geographies Covered Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and RoW Key Market Challenge Increasing Lack of skilled workforce Key Market Opportunities Growing need for predictive maintenance in industries Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for wireless technology to monitor and control security devices

The microcontrollers segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The microcontrollers segment in the smart sensors market is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Microcontrollers (MCUs) are crucial components in smart sensors as they play a vital role in their functionality by providing processing power to interpret sensor data, perform calculations, and facilitate communication with other devices. There are several strong reasons for this significant growth. Firstly, as sensors become more complex and collect richer data, they require more processing power and control capabilities offered by microcontrollers (MCUs). Secondly, with the expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT), there is an increasing need for embedded intelligence in devices, which drives the demand for MCUs in smart sensors. Finally, continued advancements in MCU technology, such as miniaturization, power efficiency, and performance improvements, make them even more appealing for smart sensor applications.

France is expected to hold the second-largest market share in smart sensor market by 2029.

France is expected to hold the second-largest share in the European smart sensor industry by 2029. This is due in part to the country's well-established industrial sector, especially in areas like automotive and aerospace, where companies such as Airbus, Thales Group, and Renault Group are major users of smart sensors. The French government is actively promoting the development and adoption of smart technologies, including smart sensors, through various initiatives and programs. For instance, they are planning to increase the renewable energy capacity to 100GW by 2050. Additionally, France has a strong focus on research and development, which can lead to advancements in smart sensor technology and potentially position French companies competitively in the market.

China in Asia Pacific region to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period.

China is likely to continue dominating the smart sensors market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period due to the government initiatives undertaken to boost the adoption of industrial automation and IIoT. Ongoing industrialization and urbanization in the country are expected to contribute to market growth in China. Process industries (particularly chemical production and petroleum refining) and public utilities (especially electric power generation) will continue to be the leading markets for gas sensors in the country. Rapid economic development in China and adoption of sensors in manufacturing, energy & power, and pharmaceuticals end-user Industries are set to fuel market growth in China.

Key Players

Some of the leading companies operating in the smart sensors companies are Analog Devices, Inc. (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), TDK Corporation (Japan), Sensirion AG (Switzerland), Eaton (Ireland), Emerson Electric Co. (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), General Electric (US), Legrand (France), Balluff GmbH (US), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), MEMSIC Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (China), among others.

