Smart Shade Devices Market to Grow by USD 222.77 Mn | Growing Demand for Efficient Energy Solutions to Drive Growth | Technavio

Some of the primary growth drivers for this market are the growing demand for efficient energy solutions, the need for convenience leading to increased demand for home automation systems, and the growing number of smart cities and urbanization.

The smart shade devices market is expected to grow by USD 222.77 mn from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 57.46%. The market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 25.44% in 2021.

Regional Analysis

32% of the growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period.

of the growth will originate from during the forecast period. The UK and Germany are the key countries for the smart shade devices market in Europe .

are the key countries for the smart shade devices market in . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in North America , APAC, South America , and MEA.

than the growth of the market in , APAC, , and MEA. The increasing number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) will drive the smart shade devices market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

For more information about the contribution of each region of the market, View Our Free Sample Report

Notes:

The smart shade devices market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 57.46% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The smart shade devices market is segmented by technology (Wi-Fi, bluetooth and BLE, and others), end-user (residential and commercial), distribution channel (retail and others), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA).

, , APAC, , and MEA). The market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share.

due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share. The report offers information on several market vendors, including Coulisse BV, Crestron Electronics Inc., Hunter Douglas NV, Loxone Electronics GmBH, Pella Corp., Skyco Shading Systems Inc., Somfy SA, Springs Window Fashions LLC, The Denver Shade Co., and Vertilux Corp. Pty Ltd.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Related Reports:

Home Decor Market: The home decor market has been segmented by product (furniture, floor coverings, and others) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

The home decor market has been segmented by product (furniture, floor coverings, and others) and geography (APAC, , , , and MEA). Home Furnishings Market: The home furnishings market has been segmented by product (home furniture and home textiles) and geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, MEA, and South America ). Download Free Sample Report

Smart Shade Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 57.46% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 222.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 25.44 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Coulisse BV, Crestron Electronics Inc., Hunter Douglas NV, Loxone Electronics GmBH, Pella Corp., Skyco Shading Systems Inc., Somfy SA, Springs Window Fashions LLC, The Denver Shade Co., and Vertilux Corp. Pty Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio