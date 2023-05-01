Smart Shoes Market size to grow by USD 549.45 million from 2022 to 2027, Adidas AG and Alegria Shoes emerge as key contributors to market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the smart shoes market and it is poised to grow by USD 549.45 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period. The growth of the market will be driven by increasing product innovation leads to increasing premiumization, growing awareness of healthy lifestyles and smart fitness products, and increased adoption in medical applications. Download a Sample Report!

Smart shoes market Vendor Analysis:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Shoes Market 2023-2027

The global smart shoes market is subject to rapidly changing industry demands and preferences. Changing consumer consumption patterns may affect vendor performance in the global smart shoe market. It may also be affected by global and regional economic conditions and other demographic trends.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Adidas AG, Alegria Shoes, ASICS Corp., Digitsole, Ducere Technologies Inc., ELTEN GmbH, FeetMe, Groupe Artemis, Li Ning Co. Ltd., Nike Inc., Powerlace Technology Inc., ReTiSense Inc., SALTED Co. Ltd., Sensoria Inc., Sole PowerTech, Under Armour Inc., UVEX WINTER HOLDING GmbH and Co. KG, Vivobarefoot Ltd., W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd.

Vendor Offerings -

Adidas AG - The company offers smart shoes called as Smart Ride 1.

Alegria Shoes - The company offers smart shoes under the brand name of TRAQ.

Digitsole - The company offers smart shoes solutions such as Podosmart.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Market Segmentation:

This smart shoes market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), end-user (adults, senior citizens, users with disability, and kids), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Brick-and-mortar stores that sell goods in person are a part of the offline distribution channel. Different brands of smart shoes are offered in specialty stores and multi-branded stores and brand-specific stores are the two major categories of specialty stores. Because of their wide selection of goods, customers tend to favor such stores. Hence, offline distribution channel is expected to witness considrable growth, during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Key DRIVERS:

The increased adoption of smart shoes in medical applications is a major driver for the smart shoes market during the forecast period.

Smart wearables have recently experienced a surge in popularity among patients with illnesses. The patients who require external help to perform their day-to-day activities are increasingly using these products.

They include patients with weak bone density, such as elderly people who can trip over a small obstruction, and Alzheimer's patients who need ongoing care.

But due to their hectic schedules, it is challenging to monitor the activities of these patients. This results in people being forced to use technology to help them.

Moreover, companies that sell smart fitness equipment, like smart shoes, are constantly working to create products that can effectively carry out these functions.

Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends:

Strategic partnerships are an emerging trend in the smart shoes market during the forecast period.

To create smart shoes with features other than those that are currently popular in the market, vendors in the global market are forming strategic alliances with tech giants.

In order to advance innovation and the release of smart shoes with a variety of features, smart shoe vendors and various tech giants entered into a number of strategic partnerships in 2021. This is due to the introduction of such cutting-edge features.

The market is witnessing strategic partnerships between smart shoe manufacturers and companies in other sectors, such as technology and personal care.

This will boost innovation and lead to the introduction of more standout products.

Hence, such trends fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

Low penetration in developing countries is a major challenge hindering the growth of the smart shoes market during the forecast period.

Smart shoes are not widely used in developing nations like India , Singapore , China , Indonesia , and the Philippines .

, , , , and . This is majorly due to consumers in developing nations are not aware of the advantages that are associated with wearing smart shoes.

Moreover, these smart shoes' average selling price, which ranges from USD 100 to USD 500 , is extremely high and prevents their widespread use in these nations.

to , is extremely high and prevents their widespread use in these nations. Hence, such challenges may impede the market growth of smart shoes during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Smart Shoes Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smart shoes market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the smart shoes market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the smart shoes market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the smart shoes market vendors

Related Reports:

The shoe care products market size is expected to increase by USD 580.19 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 2.37%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers shoe care products market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the global shoe care products market growth is the product innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization.

The electric shoe polisher market size is expected to increase to USD 36.68 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.61%. The report extensively covers electric shoe polisher market segmentations by distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The rising adoption at offices, hotels, and airports is notably driving the electric shoe polisher market growth.

Smart Shoes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 549.45 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.16 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adidas AG, Alegria Shoes, ASICS Corp., Digitsole, Ducere Technologies Inc., ELTEN GmbH, FeetMe, Groupe Artemis, Li Ning Co. Ltd., Nike Inc., Powerlace Technology Inc., ReTiSense Inc., SALTED Co. Ltd., Sensoria Inc., Sole PowerTech, Under Armour Inc., UVEX WINTER HOLDING GmbH and Co. KG, Vivobarefoot Ltd., W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global smart shoes market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global smart shoes market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Adults - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Adults - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Adults - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Adults - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Adults - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Senior citizens - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Senior citizens - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Senior citizens - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Senior citizens - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Senior citizens - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Users with disability - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Users with disability - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Users with disability - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Users with disability - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Users with disability - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Kids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Kids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Kids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Kids - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Kids - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Adidas AG

Exhibit 119: Adidas AG - Overview



Exhibit 120: Adidas AG - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Adidas AG - Key news



Exhibit 122: Adidas AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Adidas AG - Segment focus

12.4 Alegria Shoes

Exhibit 124: Alegria Shoes - Overview



Exhibit 125: Alegria Shoes - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Alegria Shoes - Key offerings

12.5 Digitsole

Exhibit 127: Digitsole - Overview



Exhibit 128: Digitsole - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Digitsole - Key offerings

12.6 Ducere Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 130: Ducere Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Ducere Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Ducere Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 FeetMe

Exhibit 133: FeetMe - Overview



Exhibit 134: FeetMe - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: FeetMe - Key offerings

12.8 Groupe Artemis

Exhibit 136: Groupe Artemis - Overview



Exhibit 137: Groupe Artemis - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Groupe Artemis - Key offerings

12.9 Nike Inc.

Exhibit 139: Nike Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Nike Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Nike Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 142: Nike Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Nike Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Powerlace Technology Inc.

Exhibit 144: Powerlace Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Powerlace Technology Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Powerlace Technology Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 ReTiSense Inc.

Exhibit 147: ReTiSense Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: ReTiSense Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: ReTiSense Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 SALTED Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 150: SALTED Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: SALTED Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: SALTED Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Sole PowerTech

PowerTech Exhibit 153: Sole PowerTech - Overview



Exhibit 154: Sole PowerTech - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Sole PowerTech - Key offerings

12.14 Under Armour Inc.

Exhibit 156: Under Armour Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Under Armour Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Under Armour Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Under Armour Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 UVEX WINTER HOLDING GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 160: UVEX WINTER HOLDING GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 161: UVEX WINTER HOLDING GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: UVEX WINTER HOLDING GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.16 Vivobarefoot Ltd.

Exhibit 163: Vivobarefoot Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Vivobarefoot Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Vivobarefoot Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 166: Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 169: Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 174: Research methodology



Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 176: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations

