Smart shoes market size to grow by USD 587.87 million from 2021 to 2026; The rising product innovation will boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart shoes market size is estimated to grow by USD 587.87 million from 2021 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.78% during the forecast period. The rising product innovation leading to premiumization is driving the growth of the market significantly. The global smart shoes market is dominated by a small number of players that invest in continuous product and technological innovations to survive in the market. The emergence of innovative and technologically advanced smart fitness products will attract consumers, which, in turn, will accelerate market growth and increase market value in terms of revenue. Smart footwear, such as step-counting shoes, is popular among consumers engaged in athletic and fitness activities for monitoring daily workouts. These shoes also alert users about incorrect steps and activities. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period. For more insights about the market - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Shoes Market

Global Smart Shoes Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

The provision of personalized fitness coaching is a smart shoes market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years.

Growing acceptance and increasing competition in the global smart shoe market are compelling the vendors operating in this market to invest in continuous innovation to stay ahead of the market.

These innovations lead to the introduction of new features such as personalized coaching, wherein users can get suggestions about the required diet intake, physical activities, and improvement plans.

Vendors in the market are introducing smart shoes that can guide users in physical activity and help them avoid mistakes.

The launch of shoes with smart, personalized coaching features will further drive the global smart shoes market.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The proliferation of wearable fitness devices will be a major challenge for the smart shoes market during the forecast period.

The demand and continuous innovation in the global smart shoes market are growing rapidly. This is primarily due to the features that these shoes offer, especially for athletes and fitness-conscious consumers.

The main functions offered by these smart shoes include counting steps, calculating the number of physical activities performed, and recommending the appropriate healthy diet required according to the physical activity performed.

However, many fitness wearables also offer the same features and other additional features related to fitness and physical activity.

The growth in the adoption of smart fitness wearable devices and high relative price performance will hinder the growth of smart shoes, which will impose a challenge to the growth of the smart shoes market in terms of relative price performance.

Global Smart Shoes Market – Vendor Landscape

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including adidas AG, Alegria Shoe Shop, Alegria Shoes, DIGITSOLE, Ducere Technologies, FeetMe Devices, Indiegogo Inc., Li Ning Co. Ltd., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Retisense Inc., SALTED Co. Ltd., Sensoria Inc., Sole PowerTech, Under Armour Inc., VIVOBAREFOOT Ltd., Xiaomi Inc., and Zhor Tech.

Global Smart Shoes Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (adults, senior citizens, users with disability, and kids) and distribution channels (offline and online).

The adult segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors driving the demand for smart shoes in the adult segment are the growing acceptance among athletes and the number of adult sports activities organized around the world. The growing demand from recreational users who play different sports and increased government support for adult tournaments and championships in developed and developing countries, especially in APAC, such as China and India , are also driving the segment's growth.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global smart shoes market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global smart shoes market.

North America is estimated to contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The high disposable income in the region adds to the growing purchasing power, which influences lifestyles and several other consumer choices. There has been a growing interest in fashion, lifestyle, fitness activities, sports, and athletics. Premium technology is also widely accepted in the region, favoring smart devices such as smart shoes. The rising health consciousness also supports the smart shoes market in North America , which is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Smart Shoes Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smart shoes market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the smart shoes market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the smart shoes market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smart shoes market vendors

Smart Shoes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.78% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 587.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 24.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled adidas AG, Alegria Shoe Shop, Alegria Shoes, DIGITSOLE, Ducere Technologies, FeetMe Devices, Indiegogo Inc., Li Ning Co. Ltd., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Retisense Inc., SALTED Co. Ltd., Sensoria Inc., Sole PowerTech, Under Armour Inc., VIVOBAREFOOT Ltd., Xiaomi Inc., and Zhor Tech Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

