Smart Shoes Market to grow by USD 395. 91 mn from 2020 to 2025 | Increased Product Innovation Leading to Increased Premiumization to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Driver - The rising product innovation leading to premiumization is one of the key factors driving the smart shoes market growth. The competition in the smart shoes market is intense and to sustain in this competitive environment, shoes brands are constantly investing in product and technological innovation. Fitness-conscious consumers are encouraged to purchase innovative and technically-advanced smart fitness products for their fitness activities.

The is one of the key factors driving the smart shoes market growth. The competition in the smart shoes market is intense and to sustain in this competitive environment, shoes brands are constantly investing in product and technological innovation. Fitness-conscious consumers are encouraged to purchase innovative and technically-advanced smart fitness products for their fitness activities. Market Challenges - The proliferation of wearable fitness devices will be a major challenge for the smart shoes market during the forecast period. The demand and continuous innovation in the global smart shoes market are growing rapidly. This is primarily due to the features that these shoes offer, especially for athletes and fitness-conscious consumers. The major features that these smart shoes offer are step counts, calculating the number of physical activities done, suggesting proper health diet required according to the physical activity executed, and many more. However, many fitness wearables, which were introduced before smart shoes, also offer the same features and other add-on features related to fitness and physical activities. The growth in the adoption of these smart fitness wearable devices and high relative price performance will hinder the growth of smart shoes, thereby imposing a challenge for the growth of the smart shoes in terms of relative price performance

The smart shoes market report is segmented by End-user (adults, senior citizens, users with disability, and ids), Distribution channels (online and offline), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The smart shoes market share growth by the adult segment will be significant for revenue generation. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the smart shoes market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

The smart shoes market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

adidas AG



Boltt Audio



DIGITSOLE



Nike Inc.



Powerlace Technology Inc.



PUMA SE



Salted Ltd.



Sensoria Inc.



Under Armour Inc.



ZHOR-TECH

Footwear Market -The footwear market share is expected to increase by USD 16.85 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.13%. Download a free sample now!



Running Gear Market -The running gear market size has the potential to grow by USD 269.92 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download a free sample now!

Smart Shoes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 25% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 395.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, UK, France, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, Boltt Audio, DIGITSOLE, Nike Inc., Powerlace Technology Inc., PUMA SE, Salted Ltd., Sensoria Inc., Under Armour Inc., and ZHOR-TECH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

