Smart Sound Ltd. Announces Patent Publication for Groundbreaking Hidden Cochlear Implant System

"Traditional cochlear implants require visible external sound processors often worn behind the ear and magnetically connected to an internal implant. This setup can cause physical discomfort restrict participation in physical activities, or lead to potential social discomfort," said Dr. Ophir Handzel of the Department of Otolaryngology at the University of Rochester.

Smart Sound's innovation is designed to address these limitations. It introduces a two-part system in which a hidden, in-canal transmitter, can take on various form factors according to the preference of the user, and leverages existing technologies while offering flexible paths toward more discreet solutions.

This approach offers several key advantages over existing technology:

Completely Hidden: There is no need for an external on the head unit, offering users a fully discreet and aesthetically pleasing solution. The internal implant is placed in the normal surgical location, and the in-canal transmitter is easily concealed.





"This patent application represents a paradigm shift in cochlear implant technology, moving away from the conventional "On-the-head" model toward a future where hearing assistance is seamless, invisible, and integrated into daily life," said Harel Smart Sound's CEO.

Smart Sound Ltd. Is taking steps toward commercialization of this revolutionary system, providing a new level of freedom and confidence to those with profound hearing loss.

Smart Sound Ltd. is a medical technology company founded in 2021 dedicated to developing innovative and effective solutions for hearing loss with a focus on quality of life.

