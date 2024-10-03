Smart Source Donates PPE to Support North Carolina Following Hurricane Helene

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Source, a leading provider of essential business products and services, is stepping up in the wake of Hurricane Helene's devastation by donating vital personal protective equipment (PPE) to support recovery efforts across North Carolina. The donation aims to aid emergency services, first responders, healthcare workers, and affected communities in dealing with the aftermath of the storm.

Hurricane Helene left widespread damage, displacing thousands and straining local resources. In response, Smart Source is providing PPE supplies including masks, gloves, and sanitizers to ensure the safety and well-being of those working on the front lines of recovery operations. This contribution will help mitigate the risks of disease and contamination as emergency teams and volunteers work to restore affected areas.

22 Double Stacked Skids | 1 Truckload | On its way directly into the hands of the people who need it, including but not limited to:

Skids of surgical gowns

Skids of gloves

Significant amounts of hand sanitizer

Gallons of jugs of cleaning supplies

4 pallets of antibacterial handwipes

1000's of toothbrushes

Apparel & T-shirts

Buckets

And much, much more...

"Supporting our community in times of crisis is a core part of our mission," said Sharon Andersen of Smart Source. "We hope that this donation will not only protect those involved in disaster relief but also provide a sense of security for the people of North Carolina as they begin to rebuild their lives."

Smart Source has a long history of contributing to disaster relief efforts, recognizing the importance of swift action and community support in times of need. The company is committed to assisting in the ongoing relief operations and urges others to contribute in any way they can.

For more information about Smart Source and their relief efforts, please contact Patrick Fogarty ([email protected]).

About Smart Source:

Smart Source is a national leader in the provision of print, promotional products, and PPE, committed to helping businesses and communities thrive through innovative and timely solutions. With a strong focus on service, Smart Source partners with organizations across various industries to meet their operational needs, especially in times of crisis.

Tom D'Agostino Jr. (CEO/Owner)

[email protected]

(800) 232-5004

